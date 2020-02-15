Class B fifth-rated Norris swarms Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian to earn win

For the Class B No. 5 Norris and Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian girls basketball teams, Saturday’s meeting was a chance to finish off the regular season strong and take momentum into district play next week.

Sensing that opportunity, both teams began the game with an offensive flurry, but that soon gave way to a defensive battle from which Norris emerged victorious. The Titans sealed a 49-40 victory by not allowing Lincoln Christian to convert a field goal in the fourth quarter.

The offensive start to the game included fast-paced moves in transition and plenty of three-pointers. Both Norris (12-8) and Lincoln Christian (18-3) sank a pair of three-pointers in the opening period, with Norris taking an 18-17 lead.

A much slower second quarter followed as Norris’ aggressive defense helped force the Crusaders into five turnovers as the Titans took a 29-25 lead into halftime.

Norris opened up an eight-point lead in the third quarter, the largest of either side all game, but an 8-1 run from Lincoln Christian brought the score to 37-36. The Titans used their length to force tough shots from Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Hollenbeck, who led the Crusaders with 11 points but fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

