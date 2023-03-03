No. 2 Elkhorn North is rolling into another state championship game.
Britt Prince scored 30 points to lead the Wolves to a 62-20 win over No. 3 York on the first of two Class B semifinals Friday.
Elkhorn North started the game with a 12-0 run in the first five minutes, forcing three Duke timeouts. The game was never closer than 30 after the first quarter.
Chloe Koch led York with eight points.
