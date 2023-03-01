It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
An overwhelming first 10 minutes from top-ranked Millard South sent the Patriots to a 74-58 win over Lincoln Southwest Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament.
Millard South (25-2) led 20-2 just six minutes into the game, forcing 10 Southwest turnovers in that opening punch. Southwest burned two timeouts, but struggled to get the ball past half court, much less generate shot attempts, against Millard South's pressure.
The Patriots' lead ballooned to 31-8 early in the second quarter before Southwest (14-11) found its footing.
"Going into it we knew that there was bad blood, and it was to be settled on the court," said Millard South's Cora Olsen. "And that's what we did."
Southwest ended Millard South's season with an upset in last year's Class A semifinals, leaving an ultra-talented Patriots group still looking for the program's first state title since 1996.
The Patriots looked the part of the favorite Wednesday.
How dominant was Millard South's start? In one 39-second stretch, the Patriots forced four straight back-court turnovers that turned into layups in three, six, four, and four seconds after the takeaway.
The Silver Hawks outscored Millard South 50-49 over the final three quarters, but the damage was long done.
Once it gets going, they are good. They turn you over, they get you going faster than you can play, they force you to be uncomfortable," Southwest coach Tim Barada said. "They just make it hard for you, and the more you play into that, the better it is for them."
Olsen, a Nebraska-Omaha commit, led Millard South with 31 points, going 14-for-18 from the floor, and pulled down nine rebounds. Her 14 field goals were only two fewer than Southwest made as a team.
Fellow Division I commits Khloe Lemon (Cal Baptist) and Mya Babbitt (Kent State) scored 17 and 14, respectively. Lemon also had nine boards.
"They seemed ready. They've been playing a lot better. The last three or four weeks we've been pretty dialed in, so that's really nice to see," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said.
"I'm just more worried about us doing stuff right for us. If we take care of our business, if we share the ball offensively and we play the way we want to on defense, then you saw what it can be."
Kennadi Williams finished with 23 points for Southwest. Brinly Christensen chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.
The Silver Hawks played without Aniya Seymore, who suffered an Achilles' injury late in Southwest's district final win over Bellevue West.
Photos: Day 1 of the girls state basketball tournament
Wahoo's Sammy Leu (22) prepares for a free-throw attempt against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) jumps in celebration after getting an and-one call against Wahoo
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wahoo's Sammy Leu (22) dribbles into traffic against Malcolm's Abigail Zegar (21)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iverson (14) rises up for a loose ball against Malcolm
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) grabs a rebound against Wahoo's Sarah Kolterman (42) and Autumn Iverson (14)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iverson (14) gives a shout against Malcolm
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm fans hold up a sign
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) prepares for a free-throw attempt against Wahoo
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Halle Dolliver (right) shoots a jumper over Wahoo's Ava Lausterer
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wahoo's Ella Lacey (left) and Sidney Smart (right) closely guard Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (middle)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bridgeport's Alexis Hill (right) dives on the ground for a loose ball against Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian bench players celebrate a three-point shot by Lauren Swan (23) against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser (1) shoots a layup against Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis- Goltl (23) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) celebrates an and-one with Lauren Swan (23) against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl (0) stretches out for a layup against Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (right) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Ashlynn Ailes (left) dribbles the ball against pressure from Bridgeport's Alexis Hill (3) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) shoots a jumper over Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Mackenzie Liakos (22) makes an errant pass against Lincoln Christian's Mattea Kassebaum (2) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Grace Dean (42) reaches for a loose ball while surrounded by Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) and Jessa Hueser (1) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) is stripped of the ball by Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (center) tries to stop Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams looks for an opening while defended by Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Piper Bellamy scores a layup off a pass ahead of Millard South's Mya Babbitt during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Haley McClanathan scores under the basket while closely guarded by Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hair goes flying as Millard South's Khloe Lemon (top left) collides Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (first right) during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada smiles after speaking with a game official during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Millard South on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (21) drives to the basket while Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) and Mya Babbitt try to stop her in the first half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South students Isaiah Rasmussen (left) and Drew Devries (right) cheer for their team during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A trio of Millard South defenders try to block Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams as she scores a layup during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe scores an acrobatic layup against Millard South during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe scores an acrobatic layup against Millard South in the second half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Hayden Rathe as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (center) scores a layup while defended by Millard South's Caitlyn Lessig (left) and Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!