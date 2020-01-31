Class A No. 7 Southwest girls top North Star in battle of exciting young talent; Williams leads Gator boys to victory

Lincoln Southwest, winner of six straight games, still has big goals for this basketball season. Another trip to state is on its mind.
But if the Silver Hawk girls peeked ahead, they’d see a bright future. Their opponent Friday, Lincoln North Star, has a similar outlook.
The Class A No. 7 Silver Hawks overcame some sluggish stretches to post a 51-37 victory at Lincoln North Star in a battle of relatively young squads. Several sophomores and freshmen were on the court at the same time, and both teams will come back next season with rosters nearly intact.
North Star has no seniors, and Southwest only has two, including four-year starting point guard Emerson Barada.
“(We’re) bringing back a good core of kids that we hope will advance and get better,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. “I think the future is bright for Lincoln basketball, that’s without a doubt.”
Both teams have two young, promising point guards. North Star freshman Dyvine Harris has started all season and led the Navigators with 10 points against the Silver Hawks. Southwest (11-6) is working in freshman Aniya Seymore, who comes off the bench.
North Star (5-11), which is without starter Alivya Bollen because of injury, also has freshman Sammy Leu coming off the bench.
Meanwhile, Southwest, which starts four juniors, is getting minutes from sophomores Freddie Wallace and Taryn Lang.
Rump said the younger Silver Hawks have developed well this season. The key is adjusting to the Class A grind.
“You tend to kind of hit a little bit of a wall this time of the year, because you’re not used to such a long season and practicing every day, plus still figuring out just how hard you have to play to play Class A basketball," Rump said. "The amount of athleticism that everybody puts on the floor and the amount of game planning and film that’s watched, it’s rough night in and night out.”
Southwest got another big game from junior Kate Dilsaver, who finished with a game-high 22 points.
The Silver Hawks struggled to take care of the ball, but they managed to pull away in the second half behind another solid defensive effort. Southwest forced 21 turnovers.
For Southwest, it was another win and another learning lesson in late-season expectations.
“Success isn’t scoring more points than a team that you might be better than, success is playing up to a standard that you set for yourself, and I don’t feel we did that,” Rump said. “They’ll get refocused and they’ll come back from that.”
North Star will play at No. 1 Millard South on Saturday.
North Star boys 69, Southwest 62
Senior Donovan Williams scored 34 points and North Star, trailing at several points in the game, closed the contest on a 15-5 run.
Southwest had a 57-54 lead with 6:46 remaining, but North Star (11-5) got a three-point play from Williams, and Kwat Abdelkarim later drove to the bucket for two points to push the lead to three at 61-58.
Williams hit five three-pointers while Abdelkarim added 14 points for North Star, which made 22 of 28 free throws. Southwest was 4-of-8 from the line.
Jared Bohrer led the Silver Hawks (6-11) with 18 points.
