Class A No. 7 Southwest girls top North Star in battle of exciting young talent; Williams leads Gator boys to victory

Meanwhile, Southwest, which starts four juniors, is getting minutes from sophomores Freddie Wallace and Taryn Lang.

Rump said the younger Silver Hawks have developed well this season. The key is adjusting to the Class A grind.

“You tend to kind of hit a little bit of a wall this time of the year, because you’re not used to such a long season and practicing every day, plus still figuring out just how hard you have to play to play Class A basketball," Rump said. "The amount of athleticism that everybody puts on the floor and the amount of game planning and film that’s watched, it’s rough night in and night out.”

Southwest got another big game from junior Kate Dilsaver, who finished with a game-high 22 points.

The Silver Hawks struggled to take care of the ball, but they managed to pull away in the second half behind another solid defensive effort. Southwest forced 21 turnovers.

For Southwest, it was another win and another learning lesson in late-season expectations.

“Success isn’t scoring more points than a team that you might be better than, success is playing up to a standard that you set for yourself, and I don’t feel we did that,” Rump said. “They’ll get refocused and they’ll come back from that.”