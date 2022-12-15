Class A No. 2 Lincoln High takes 'huge strides' on defense to roll past East

Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said her Class A No. 2-rated Links team is not yet where they want to be.

But it is just December, and Lincoln High’s performance Thursday showed a few steps in the right direction to prove it can be highly competitive.

The Links blew past No. 9 Lincoln East 58-38 at home Thursday.

“I thought today we took some huge strides defensively and putting a more complete game together,” Kelley said. “We played some really good basketball in some quarters. There are some things we have to continue to fine-tune but especially the first half, I was really proud of how they played defensively.”

The first half was a clinic from the Links. They held East to just 13 points in the first 16 minutes and used the Spartan turnovers to get out to a 16-2 run. Dyvine Harris led the team in scoring with eight in the first half.

“We want the game to come a little bit easier for us offensively,” Kelley said. “If we can turn some people over and get some layups, that certainly helps.”

East came out of halftime with some adjustments. Alex McCreary’s squad knocked down some big shots, with Ellie Bovaird and Shandy Faalii leading the Spartans. They trimmed Lincoln High’s lead from 17 to nine before the end of the third.

But the Links turnover machine got going again in the fourth quarter and allowed them to pull away.

“Defense is kind of our strength, and we know it's not going to happen in the first quarter or the second quarter necessarily,” Kelley said. “But our hope is by the middle of the third and fourth quarter, those guards will be exhausted and then their decision-making will kind of be affected because of fatigue.”

The defense is nothing new for Lincoln High — it's what Kelley’s harped on in her four-plus seasons now at the helm.

And her group of seniors — led by Harris and Bri Robinson — is what is a little different from the teams of years past, including the Links squad that made the state semifinals last season for the first time in over 20 years.

“We were a team full of freshmen on varsity four years ago and it’s our turn from a maturity standpoint,” Kelley said. “We are at the top of that ladder where everybody has multiple years of experience, and we know what to expect on a daily basis.”

But after everything that the Links accomplished last season and with the strong core of returners, the team is still focusing on getting better one day at a time with an emphasis on working harder to get better.

Their focus is not too far ahead, especially after a 28-point loss to Bellevue East in the second game of the season.

“Our slogan this year is winning state of mind and what we mean by that is we know that we can get back there because, for the most part, we have all those pieces back,” Kelley said. “But day in and day out, we are just trying to be 1-0 every single day and to take strides to get better. We feel like if we do that, come March, we'll be exactly where we want to be.”