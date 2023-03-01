An overwhelming first 10 minutes from top-ranked Millard South sent the Patriots to a 74-58 win against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament.

Millard South (25-2) led 20-2 just six minutes into the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, forcing 10 Southwest turnovers in that opening punch. Southwest burned two timeouts but struggled to get the ball past half court, much less generate any offense, against Millard South's pressure.

The Patriots' lead ballooned to 31-8 early in the second quarter before Southwest (14-11) found its footing.

"Going into it we knew that there was bad blood, and it was to be settled on the court," said Millard South's Cora Olsen. "And that's what we did."

Southwest ended Millard South's season with an upset in last year's Class A semifinals, leaving an ultra-talented Patriot team still looking for the program's first state title since 1996.

The Patriots looked the part of the favorite Wednesday.

How dominant was Millard South's start? In one 39-second stretch, the Patriots forced four straight back-court turnovers that turned into layups in three, six, four, and four seconds after the takeaway.

The Silver Hawks outscored Millard South 50-49 over the final three quarters, but the damage was long done.

"Once it gets going, they are good. They turn you over, they get you going faster than you can play, they force you to be uncomfortable," Southwest coach Tim Barada said. "They just make it hard for you, and the more you play into that, the better it is for them."

Olsen led Millard South with 31 points, going 14-for-18 from the floor, and pulled down nine rebounds. Her 14 field goals were only two fewer than Southwest made as a team.

Khloe Lemon and Mya Babbitt scored 17 and 14 points, respectively. Lemon also had nine boards.

"They seemed ready. They've been playing a lot better. The last three or four weeks we've been pretty dialed-in, so that's really nice to see," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said.

"I'm just more worried about us doing stuff right for us. If we take care of our business, if we share the ball offensively and we play the way we want to on defense, then you saw what it can be."

Kennadi Williams finished with 23 points for Southwest. Brinly Christensen chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Silver Hawks played without Aniya Seymore, who suffered an Achilles injury late in Southwest's district final win against Bellevue West.