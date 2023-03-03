Much like it did on Wednesday, Class A No. 3 Lincoln High used a big fourth quarter run to survive and advance.

The Links outscored No. 2 Millard North 15-2 over an eight-minute stretch to defeat the Mustangs 52-38 in the second Class A semifinal on Friday night at Pinnacle bank Arena. It's Lincoln High's first state final since 1991.

Lincoln High's defense stifled Millard North in the second half after Mustang Kayla Preston picked up her fourth foul. Just four field goals were made over the final 12 minutes for Millard North.

Bri Robinson had a stellar performance on both ends, scoring 17 to lead the Links. Nya Jock also knocked down four three-pointers, none bigger than one midway through the fourth quarter to make it an 18-point game.

The Links will play Millard South at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament