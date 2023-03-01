It's a three-man weave of Colton Stone, Chris Basnett and Nate Thomas talking girls state basketball tournament. Here's everything you need to know — and then some.
Class A No. 3 Lincoln High pulled away in the fourth quarter to top No. 9 Millard West 64-55 in a girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Links went on a 22-11 run to end the game to separate from the Wildcats. Lincoln High led 41-37 after the third.
Lincoln High was led by Dyvine Harris, who scored 16 points (14 in second half). It advances to take on Bellevue West in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at PBA.
Photos: Day 1 of the girls state basketball tournament
Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left), Greta Zastrow (11) and Tiana Price (5) cheer on their teammates against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Saliesha Gray dribbles into the paint against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Ani Leu (15) stands in a defensive set against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nyla Buller, 5, (left) cheers on Millard North with a handmade sign as Malia Oliver, 8, shakes her pompom in support against Lincoln North Star during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) cheers on Kayla Preston (11) during an offensive set against Lincoln North Star's Kendall Anderson (14) and MiKayla Ray (middle, left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kendall Anderson (14) is blocked in the paint by Millard North's Mya Sohl (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Addalyn Rooney attempts an uncontested layup against Lincoln North Star during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Mya Sohl (32) is fouled by Lincoln North Star's Sarah Gatwech (4) as Kendall Anderson (14) contests during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kendall Anderson (14) dribbles past Millard North's Sara Harley during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Izaak Heaps (from left), Carter Dougherty, Mason Ford and Kade Seip react after a Lincoln North Star three-pointer to take the lead against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Sara Harley (3) high-fives Avril Smith (14) as Kate Stevens (34) and Ellie McCarville (right) cheers her on against Lincoln North Star during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Saliesha Gray (right top) reaches for a loose ball against Millard North's Avril Smith (left) and Lynn Davis (right) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Alexis Hill (right) dives on the ground for a loose ball against Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian bench players celebrate a three-point shot by Lauren Swan (23) against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Jessa Hueser (1) shoots a layup against Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis- Goltl (23) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) celebrates an and-one with Lauren Swan (23) against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl (0) stretches out for a layup against Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (right) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Ashlynn Ailes (left) dribbles the ball against pressure from Bridgeport's Alexis Hill (3) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) shoots over Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bridgeport's Mackenzie Liakos (22) makes an errant pass against Lincoln Christian's Mattea Kassebaum (2) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe scores an acrobatic layup against Millard South during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe scores an acrobatic layup against Millard South in the second half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South students Isaiah Rasmussen (left) and Drew Devries (right) cheer for their team during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (center) scores a layup while defended by Millard South's Caitlyn Lessig (left) and Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hair goes flying as Millard South's Khloe Lemon (top left) collides Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (first right) during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada smiles after speaking with a game official during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game against Millard South on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (21) drives to the basket while Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) and Mya Babbitt try to stop her in the first half of a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A trio of Millard South defenders try to block Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams as she scores a layup during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bridgeport's Grace Dean (42) reaches for a loose ball while surrounded by Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) and Jessa Hueser (1) during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Kenadee Ailes (left) is stripped of the ball by Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Emma Dostal (center) tries to stop Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams looks for an opening while defended by Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Piper Bellamy scores a layup off a pass ahead of Millard South's Mya Babbitt during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Haley McClanathan scores under the basket while closely guarded by Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Sammy Leu (22) prepares for a free-throw attempt against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) jumps in celebration after getting an and-one call against Wahoo
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wahoo's Sammy Leu (22) dribbles into traffic against Malcolm's Abigail Zegar (21)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iverson (14) rises up for a loose ball against Malcolm
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) grabs a rebound against Wahoo's Sarah Kolterman (42) and Autumn Iverson (14)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Wahoo's Autumn Iverson (14) gives a shout against Malcolm
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm fans hold up a sign
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (23) prepares for a free-throw attempt against Wahoo
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Malcolm's Halle Dolliver (right) shoots a jumper over Wahoo's Ava Lausterer
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wahoo's Ella Lacey (left) and Sidney Smart (right) closely guard Malcolm's Alyssa Fortik (middle)
during a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
