Class A No. 3 Lincoln High pulled away in the fourth quarter to top No. 9 Millard West 64-55 in a girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Links went on a 22-11 run to end the game to separate from the Wildcats. Lincoln High led 41-37 after the third.

Lincoln High was led by Dyvine Harris, who scored 16 points (14 in second half). It advances to take on Bellevue West in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at PBA.

