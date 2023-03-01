When Lincoln High needed it most, the Links flipped the switch Wednesday.

In a back-and-forth game for most of the second half, Class A No. 3 Lincoln High went on a 22-12 run in the last five minutes to defeat No. 9 Millard West 64-55 in the first round of the girls state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Guards Dyvine Harris and Kiana Wiley were a big part of the Links' late success, scoring 17 of those 22 points.

Wiley finished with a team-high 18 points.

"What flipped the switch was all of our team is seniors and it was win or go home," Wiley said.

Harris took over the game in the second half. Twelve of her 14 points came after the break, and her three-pointer with three minutes left was the dagger.

"Dyvine is such an underrated point guard," LHS coach Dominique Kelley said. "She did a good job down the stretch of controlling the game and making sure we were in all our positions and executed our sets."

Kelley said the Links experienced early-game jitters. Millard West's offense was rolling to start the game before Lincoln High settled in.

Kelley just wanted her players to keep fighting and everything would start to click as it did in the fourth quarter.

"We talked about collectively staying with it with our ball pressure and continuing to wear them down and understanding what our overall objective was," she said. "Sometimes that's not going to happen in the second or third quarter but just stick with it, keep trusting our game plan, and eventually you will wear the opponent down."

Lincoln High made it to the state semifinals last season, meaning this group of Links got a taste of what playing in the state tournament is like.

Kelley thought that experience was critical down the stretch Wednesday night.

"I think you can tell we were a little bit more experienced," she said. "We have some upperclassmen who have been in a lot of those situations and scenarios. ... They have all been here, so it helps calm the nerves and they are a little more poised and collected."

Getting to the semifinals is another step for Lincoln High in a push for a state championship.

That was where the Links' season ended a year ago, with a two-point loss to eventual state champion Fremont.

This time around, the focus is not on just getting revenge from last season.

"You are not necessarily getting revenge, but understanding the bigger picture," Kelley said. "We have been checking things off our list all season long and Friday is the next step in the overall big goal that we have."