Three straight three-pointers from Millard North's Sara Harley to open the second half was the separation the No. 2 Mustangs needed to defeat No. 8 Lincoln North Star 54-37.

Harley finished the game with five threes and 15 points. Avril Smith had game-high 16 and Kayla Preston 13 for Millard North.

North Star took a 22-21 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half on a three-pointer by Saliesha Gray. But five second-chance points and an 11-0 run to start he second half blew the game open for Millard North.

Sarah Gatwech led the Navigators with 15 points, who end their season with a school-record 17 wins.

Check back for updates to this story