Class A girls: With dad's help, Alexis Markowski answers tall challenge in helping No. 1 LPX turn away Omaha Central

It didn’t go so well for Andy.

“I was doing a spin move and I knocked him on his back and he hit his head and elbow,” Markowski said. “We just all got a kick out of that.”

So how often does Markowski post up against her father in practice? Not very often. Andy has had multiple surgeries, and — in his daughter’s words — "he’s just getting old."

Omaha Central (23-4), who got 16 points from freshman point guard Inia Jones, had both Pal and Lopuyo on the floor at the same time in the fourth quarter to help neutralize Markowski, but the Thunderbolts were able to hang on after a 14-point lead was cut in half with 2:40 to go. The Eagles' 38 points is their lowest point total in a game this season.

Now Pius X turns its attention to Saturday’s state championship final. The Thunderbolts are looking to become the first team to finish unbeaten in Class A since Lincoln Northeast did it in 2005.

The seniors want to finish their legacy the right way, Psota said.

"We didn’t come down here to get second," he said. "We are extremely motivated through the year. This is a new team than we had last year, a lot of new kids off of our bench, and they want them a state title, as well."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.