Class A girls: Webb's fourth-quarter efforts lift Omaha Central past LSW in a 'big five' battle

Omaha Central (23-3) led 32-19 early in the third quarter before Southwest (19-3), which entered on a 16-game winning streak, went on an 11-0 run to get back in it.

Senior Skylar Pieper gave Southwest a 42-41 lead with 5 minutes remaining, and then the Silver Hawks and Eagles exchanged punches for a long stretch.

Webb, a 5-foot-10 Division I prospect, put the Eagles on her shoulders in the fourth quarter. She scored 12 of her 19 points over the final 8 minutes, including a falling floater in the lane to give Central a 50-46 lead with 1:10 remaining. She scored the Eagles' first 10 points of the frame.

"I don't think she gets enough credit for the first half," Omaha Central coach Michael Kroupa said. "She had a ton of rebounds, she took a tackle, she had a great game and she stepped up in that fourth quarter."

Said Rump, "She made just some amazing tough shots. We were trying to push her left and not let her get to her right hand and she got into the lane a couple times with her left hand and got some shots to fall."

Webb said it was a message from teammate and freshman point guard Inia Jones that fueled her fire.