Class A girls: Webb's fourth-quarter efforts lift Omaha Central past LSW in a 'big five' battle

Lincoln Southwest's Riley Wells attempts a shot as she is defended by Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Central's Inia Jones leaps over Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun as they compete for a rebound during the second half of a Class A state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How big? Those teams were a combined 108-1 against the rest of Class A this season.
Do the math, and two of them had to play each other in Tuesday's state tournament opening round in the eight-team field at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
No. 4 Lincoln Southwest and No. 5 Omaha Central drew each other, and the matchup certainly had a semifinal feel to it.
The Eagles saw a 13-point third-quarter lead fade, but they battled back behind a big-time fourth quarter from junior Aaniya Webb to outlast the Silver Hawks 54-50 and advance to Friday's 6:15 p.m. semifinal against top-ranked Lincoln Pius X.
"It was exactly the battle we were expecting, with two teams like that," Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. "There's always a matchup like this year where unfortunately two of those big five have to play each other.
"Something's got to give and one really, really great team doesn't get to move to the semis, and unfortunately this year that's us."
Tuesday's clash between the Silver Hawks and Eagles was a rematch of a regular-season meeting won by Southwest 58-54. And Round 2 was just as intense and physical as the first.
Omaha Central (23-3) led 32-19 early in the third quarter before Southwest (19-3), which entered on a 16-game winning streak, went on an 11-0 run to get back in it.
Senior Skylar Pieper gave Southwest a 42-41 lead with 5 minutes remaining, and then the Silver Hawks and Eagles exchanged punches for a long stretch.
Webb, a 5-foot-10 Division I prospect, put the Eagles on her shoulders in the fourth quarter. She scored 12 of her 19 points over the final 8 minutes, including a falling floater in the lane to give Central a 50-46 lead with 1:10 remaining. She scored the Eagles' first 10 points of the frame.
"I don't think she gets enough credit for the first half," Omaha Central coach Michael Kroupa said. "She had a ton of rebounds, she took a tackle, she had a great game and she stepped up in that fourth quarter."
Said Rump, "She made just some amazing tough shots. We were trying to push her left and not let her get to her right hand and she got into the lane a couple times with her left hand and got some shots to fall."
Webb said it was a message from teammate and freshman point guard Inia Jones that fueled her fire.
"(She said), 'You really want this to be your last game as a junior?'" said Webb, who entered averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game. "I was like, 'No, I can't go out like that.' I kept that in my head the whole time and just went out there."
While Lincoln Southwest was playing in its fifth straight state tournament, Omaha Central was playing in its first since 2013.
That's why the Eagles weren't too worried about revenge from the earlier loss to the Silver Hawks.
"They were just excited to be here, so I think that's the bigger thing," Kroupa said.
Now Omaha Central gets two days to prep for top-ranked Pius X, which beat Millard North 40-20 in the first Class A game of the day.
The tournament format now gives Class A teams extra prep time, but Kroupa isn't worried about that.
"We're rookies, so we really don't care," he said. "We'll take a week. We'll play in 10 minutes. We're just excited to get that opportunity."
Kate Dilsaver, one of seven Southwest seniors playing in their final game, had a team-high 14 points, and freshman point guard Kennadi Williams had 10, including a big three-pointer late in the fourth.
"One game doesn't define what you did in a season," Rump said. "We talked about the legacy that our seniors left. Five straight trips to the state tournament now, they won three district champions. Those are all things that they need to be proud of."
