Class A girls: Three opening day 'appetizers,' beginning with a point guard matchup to watch over the years

The Silver Hawks fell just short on their quest to overcome a 13-point deficit, but the threat was legitimate — and tense. A cool moment played out midway through the fourth quarter when Williams drilled a three-pointer that gave her team a one-point lead.

On her feet, clapping, was Williams' mother, Amy Williams, the coach of the Nebraska women's basketball team. Something says that won't be the last mother-daughter moment in the big arena.

Slowing ’em down: Make no mistake, No. 1 Lincoln Pius X was never in actual danger of stumbling on its first step to defending its title. But, for three quarters, Millard North kept the game tighter than most imagined. (Pius X outscored the Mustangs 13-0 in the final quarter to inflate the final score.)

But it's worth mentioning the Mustangs held the high-powered Bolts to their lowest point total of the season. At times, Lincoln Pius X was a bit clunky in Millard North's slow pace that was a step short of stalling. In the end, though, Pius X won by 20 points without its best stuff, a telling sign of a special team.

You'll see some chatter about the semifinal between Omaha Central and Pius X as Friday draws nearer. Let me be the first (maybe?) to set the anticipation meter at a "high" setting. That game could be the best of the tournament.