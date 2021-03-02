Class A girls: Three opening day 'appetizers,' beginning with a point guard matchup to watch over the years

In a game that delivered on its hype, it was neat to see two of the best teams in the state, Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest and No. 5 Omaha Central, rely on fuel from freshman point guards.
Inia Jones and Kennadi Williams both scored 10 points for Central and Southwest, respectively. A solid number, to be sure. Their value, however, lies deeper than that one pesky column on the stat sheet.
Jones' strength is noticeable. At 5-foot-6, she's compact, quick and has a nose for the rim. Cut off her path, and she will find a way around. She likes the spin move. I do, too.
Williams, 5-3, isn't as equipped to absorb contact, but she embraces it anyway. She's smaller than Jones, so she has to be more slippery to get to the lane, where she shows no fear — even with Central towers Ital Lopuyu (6-5) and Nyanuar Pal (6-3) waiting. There's something to be said about someone who can draw free throws (and make them). Williams made 5 of 6 foul shots Tuesday.
True to the point guard job description, the ninth-graders involve their teammates. Jones is one of the (very select) few who can have a seat at the conversation of the state's flashiest passers. That title still belongs to Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff. Williams might not be as flashy, but she's smooth. It's considered a rare occurrence when she turns the ball over.
The Silver Hawks fell just short on their quest to overcome a 13-point deficit, but the threat was legitimate — and tense. A cool moment played out midway through the fourth quarter when Williams drilled a three-pointer that gave her team a one-point lead.
On her feet, clapping, was Williams' mother, Amy Williams, the coach of the Nebraska women's basketball team. Something says that won't be the last mother-daughter moment in the big arena.
Slowing ’em down: Make no mistake, No. 1 Lincoln Pius X was never in actual danger of stumbling on its first step to defending its title. But, for three quarters, Millard North kept the game tighter than most imagined. (Pius X outscored the Mustangs 13-0 in the final quarter to inflate the final score.)
But it's worth mentioning the Mustangs held the high-powered Bolts to their lowest point total of the season. At times, Lincoln Pius X was a bit clunky in Millard North's slow pace that was a step short of stalling. In the end, though, Pius X won by 20 points without its best stuff, a telling sign of a special team.
You'll see some chatter about the semifinal between Omaha Central and Pius X as Friday draws nearer. Let me be the first (maybe?) to set the anticipation meter at a "high" setting. That game could be the best of the tournament.
Tip your cap: This time of year, the farewells to senior classes are flying around. Sometimes, the clichés can overwhelm. But I'll bite this time for Lincoln Southwest, which will graduate a group that was around for a state title in 2017, won three district titles and made it to state each year, including a runner-up finish in 2019.
The group: Teghan Sullivan, Katie Carpenter, Sophia Nguyen, Carly Coem, Skylar Pieper, Kate Dilsaver and Riley Wells.
On the remote dial: No one asked me, but with emphasis on livestreaming high school sports at an all-time high, including the state tournaments, here are the six Tuesday games, ranked, in order, from a viewing experience.
Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest; York vs. Omaha Skutt; Bennington vs. Norris; Millard North vs. Lincoln Pius X; Lincoln East vs. Millard South; North Platte vs. Fremont.