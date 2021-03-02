Class A girls: Tempo not on its side, Pius X ratchets up defense to lock up spot in semifinals

“Give them credit. They’re long and they defended us inside and took us out of transition for the most part.”

The Bolts forced 23 turnovers, many of those coming in the first half.

“You keep a team to 20, it usually ends with a win,” Markowski said. “Defense really won us that game.”

Senior Miriam Miller and junior Charlee Hagedorn each added eight points for the Thunderbolts, who will be playing in the state semifinals for the third straight season.

Playing on Fridays at Pinnacle Bank Arena is nothing new for the Thunderbolts, but how they’ll prepare for Friday will be.

With the tournament spread out over five days, Tuesday’s Class A winners will have two-plus days to prepare for their next opponent instead of playing back-to-back games.

For Pius X, that means a lighter practice and film Wednesday and another practice Thursday.

Is that better?

"You can ask me that on Friday," Psota said.

From a fatigue standpoint, the break will help, the coach said.