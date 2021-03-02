Class A girls: Tempo not on its side, Pius X ratchets up defense to lock up spot in semifinals

To Millard North’s credit, tempo was not an available luxury for the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team Tuesday.
The Mustangs were determined to slow the game down to keep within striking distance.
So the top-ranked Thunderbolts turned to another strength. Defense.
Pius X didn’t allow a point in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 40-20 win against No. 6 Millard North in the opening round of the Class A state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North held Pius X to a season-low 40 points and seldom allowed the Bolts to get out in transition. But the Mustangs found little success in their half-court offense.
“We’ve seen a few games like that,” said Pius X senior Alexis Markowski, who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, "(It's) not our favorite style of play, we like to play fast, but we won (and) a win's a win.”
Pius X had just 19 points at halftime and Millard North (14-10) continued to hang tight, trailing by only 27-20 with one quarter to go.
Then Pius X (23-0) finished on a 13-0 run.
“I had a feeling they were going to try and stall and really slow pace and limit possessions,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “That’s exactly what they did, so we tried to come out and press and try to disrupt and got some turnovers early in the first half. We just didn’t convert at the other end.
“Give them credit. They’re long and they defended us inside and took us out of transition for the most part.”
The Bolts forced 23 turnovers, many of those coming in the first half.
“You keep a team to 20, it usually ends with a win,” Markowski said. “Defense really won us that game.”
Senior Miriam Miller and junior Charlee Hagedorn each added eight points for the Thunderbolts, who will be playing in the state semifinals for the third straight season.
Playing on Fridays at Pinnacle Bank Arena is nothing new for the Thunderbolts, but how they’ll prepare for Friday will be.
With the tournament spread out over five days, Tuesday’s Class A winners will have two-plus days to prepare for their next opponent instead of playing back-to-back games.
For Pius X, that means a lighter practice and film Wednesday and another practice Thursday.
Is that better?
"You can ask me that on Friday," Psota said.
From a fatigue standpoint, the break will help, the coach said.
“Yeah, it’s nice to prepare, but I think it’s also that time of year where you got to have kids that are mentally capable of turning around and scouting in 24 hours and performing, so I think that takes a little bit of the advantage from us because of our experience,” Psota said.
"It’s a little different routine, but in the year of COVID, we’ll take what we can get."
