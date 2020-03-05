Class A girls: Relaxed and relentless, Lincoln East moves on to the semifinals for 3rd straight year

“We had a couple perimeter shots which kind of opened up a little bit,” Prichard said. “Just kind of like we’ve been doing all year, I think our tempo, they were starting to drag a little bit on our cuts. We were able to get some turnovers, get some conversions on the turnovers … and that helped us relax a little bit.”

The Monarchs never could find a rhythm offensively. They started 5-for-25 from the field and East made sure to limit their three-point looks. Papio finished with three three-pointers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Lindsey Ingwerson led the Monarchs (20-6) with 14 points.

Though East took control of the game, the Spartans (23-3) will look to clean up some things before Friday’s 8:45 p.m. semifinal matchup with No. 7 Fremont. East had several turnovers.

But the Spartan defense never let up.

East held a Papio team that entered state averaging 60.5 points per game to 12 first-half points and 21 after three quarters.