Class A girls: Quick hits from Omaha Central's win against Lincoln Southwest

No. 5 Omaha Central avenged an earlier loss with a 54-50 win against No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in the opening round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

What happened: Omaha Central outlasted the Silver Hawks after a back-and-forth fourth quarter. Southwest trailed 32-19 early in the third quarter before rallying to tie the game and eventually taking the lead.

How it happened: Omaha Central junior Aaniya Webb was somewhat quiet over the first three quarters, but not when it mattered most. She scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. She finished with 19 points.

Worth noting: Central junior Aniah Wayne added 17 points, including four three-pointers in the first half.

Up next: Omaha Central (23-3) will play No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (23-0) in the 6:15 p.m. semifinal Friday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.