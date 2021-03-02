Class A girls: Quick hits from Omaha Central's win against Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver (left) fights for a rebound with Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
No. 5 Omaha Central avenged an earlier loss with a 54-50 win against No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in the opening round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
What happened: Omaha Central outlasted the Silver Hawks after a back-and-forth fourth quarter. Southwest trailed 32-19 early in the third quarter before rallying to tie the game and eventually taking the lead. How it happened: Omaha Central junior Aaniya Webb was somewhat quiet over the first three quarters, but not when it mattered most. She scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. She finished with 19 points. Worth noting: Central junior Aniah Wayne added 17 points, including four three-pointers in the first half. Up next: Omaha Central (23-3) will play No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (23-0) in the 6:15 p.m. semifinal Friday.
Millard North's Kaylee Kessler (left) and Mya Sohl defend against Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's Sidney Anderson defends against Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski (second from left) is surrounded by Millard North players Kayla Preston (from left) Mya Sohl and Sidney Anderson during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski fights for a rebound against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski (center) fights for a rebound with Millard North's Sidney Anderson (left) and Ally Stalzer during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff looks to make a shot against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Aly Woita (center) and the rest of the team cheer during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff looks to make a shot against Millard North's Romey Loveridge during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski (left) forces a turnover against Millard North's Ever Loveridge during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X fans cheer for the team during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn (front) fights for a rebound with Millard North's Romey Loveridge during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn (34) attempts a shot next to Millard North's Darian Winkelbauer during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver (left) fights for a rebound with Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling attempts a shot next to Omaha Central during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace attempts a shot as she is defended by Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb (front) and Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams fight for a rebound during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Riley Wells attempts a shot as she is defended by Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper shoots against Omaha Central during the second half of a Class A girls state quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Central's Inia Jones attempts a shot over Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun during a Class A girls state quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal (left) grabs a rebound next to Lincoln Southwest's Katie Carpenter during the second half of a Class A state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne (from left) and Ital Lopuyo compete for a loose ball with Lincoln Southwest's Katie Dilsaver in the second half of a Class A state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Central's Inia Jones leaps over Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun as they compete for a rebound during the second half of a Class A state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest students try to distract an Omaha Central player on a free throw attempt during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams walks back to the bench in the final seconds of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game against Omaha Central on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (center) and others react from the bench in the closing seconds of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game against Omaha Central on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A tearful Skylar Pieper of Lincoln Southwest puts up her mask as she walks off the court after the Silver Hawks lost to Omaha Central in the second half of a Class A quarterfinal game at the girls state basketball tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
