Class A girls: Quick hits from Millard South's win over Lincoln East
Lincoln East vs. Millard South, 3.2

Lincoln East’s Lillie Shaw (22) drives to the basket against Millard South’s Miranda Kelly (5) in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

No. 2 Millard South defeated No. 10 Lincoln East 62-51 in the opening round of the Class A state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

What happened: Sophomores Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon helped carry the Patriots to the win. After scoring only nine points in the first quarter, Millard South scored 53 the rest of the way.

How it happened: Olsen scored 22 points, Babbitt had 19 and Lemon added 16. They combined for all of the Patriots' 19 points in the third quarter, a key stretch in helped Millard South pull away. 

Worth noting: Millard South is in the state semifinals for the second straight season.

Up next: Millard South will player either No. 3 Fremont or North Platte in Friday's 8:30 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln East's season ends at 13-10.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

