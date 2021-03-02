Class A girls: Quick hits from Millard South's win over Lincoln East

Lincoln East’s Lillie Shaw (22) drives to the basket against Millard South’s Miranda Kelly (5) in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
No. 2 Millard South defeated No. 10 Lincoln East 62-51 in the opening round of the Class A state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
What happened: Sophomores Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon helped carry the Patriots to the win. After scoring only nine points in the first quarter, Millard South scored 53 the rest of the way. How it happened: Olsen scored 22 points, Babbitt had 19 and Lemon added 16. They combined for all of the Patriots' 19 points in the third quarter, a key stretch in helped Millard South pull away. Worth noting: Millard South is in the state semifinals for the second straight season. Up next: Millard South will player either No. 3 Fremont or North Platte in Friday's 8:30 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln East's season ends at 13-10.
Lincoln East’s Haley Peterson (5) chases after the loose ball as she is double-teamed by Millard South’s Khloe Lemon (24) and Alexa Finkenbiner (11) in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Millard North's Kaylee Kessler (left) and Mya Sohl defend against Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Millard North's Sidney Anderson defends against Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski (second from left) is surrounded by Millard North players Kayla Preston (from left) Mya Sohl and Sidney Anderson during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski fights for a rebound against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski (center) fights for a rebound with Millard North's Sidney Anderson (left) and Ally Stalzer during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff looks to make a shot against Millard North during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Aly Woita (center) and the rest of the team cheer during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff looks to make a shot against Millard North's Romey Loveridge during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski (left) forces a turnover against Millard North's Ever Loveridge during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X fans cheer for the team during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn (front) fights for a rebound with Millard North's Romey Loveridge during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn (34) attempts a shot next to Millard North's Darian Winkelbauer during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver (left) fights for a rebound with Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling attempts a shot next to Omaha Central during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace attempts a shot as she is defended by Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb (front) and Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams fight for a rebound during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Riley Wells attempts a shot as she is defended by Omaha Central's Ital Lopuyo during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper shoots against Omaha Central during the second half of a Class A girls state quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Central's Inia Jones attempts a shot over Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun during a Class A girls state quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Central's Nyanuar Pal (left) grabs a rebound next to Lincoln Southwest's Katie Carpenter during the second half of a Class A state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Central's Aniah Wayne (from left) and Ital Lopuyo compete for a loose ball with Lincoln Southwest's Katie Dilsaver in the second half of a Class A state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Central's Inia Jones leaps over Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun as they compete for a rebound during the second half of a Class A state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest students try to distract an Omaha Central player on a free throw attempt during the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams walks back to the bench in the final seconds of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game against Omaha Central on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen (center) and others react from the bench in the closing seconds of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal game against Omaha Central on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A tearful Skylar Pieper of Lincoln Southwest puts up her mask as she walks off the court after the Silver Hawks lost to Omaha Central in the second half of a Class A quarterfinal game at the girls state basketball tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Matalynn Campbell (32) hits a three-pointer against Millard West in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Matalynn Campbell (32) is fouled by Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (23) in the first half on Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021, during the first round of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Lillie Shaw (22) drives to the basket against Millard South’s Megan Belt (10) in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Olivia Kugler (4) passes around the defense of Millard South’s Khloe Lemon (24) in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Haley Peterson (5) is pressured by Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (23) in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Haley Peterson (5) gets fouled by Millard South’s Cora Olsen (22) in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Haley Peterson (5) looks to pass to teammate Olivia Kugler (4) as she is double-teamed by Millard South’s Khloe Lemon (24) and Alexa Finkenbiner (11) in the first half of a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
