Class A girls: Playing beyond their years, Millard South sophomores push Patriots past Spartans

Babbitt, Lemon and Olsen played key roles in last year’s state semifinal run, gaining the experience needed to help a young Patriot team maintain success in 2020-21.

“They definitely play older than they are,” Meyers said. “We put a lot of trust in them.”

Lincoln East held a 10-9 lead after one quarter. But the Patriots found some confidence after seeing a couple more shots fall, Meyers said, and they scored 53 over the final 24 minutes.

The Spartans showed some offensive punch at times, but were hampered by several misses around the rim.

“We had some good looks, especially first half,” Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard said. “They just didn’t fall and when that happens we press a little bit and make bad decisions because things aren’t gelling for us.”

Junior Mattie Campbell led the Spartans with 16 points, and senior Haley Peterson added 12 for the Spartans, who were making their sixth straight trip to state.

Mllard South and Lincoln East are no strangers to one another in the state tournament. This marked the third time in four years the two have met at PBA. And like in previous meetings, the Patriots and Spartans pushed the tempo and use full-court pressure to create turnovers.