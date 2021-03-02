Class A girls: Playing beyond their years, Millard South sophomores push Patriots past Spartans

Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon are only sophomores.
However, they have played like veterans all season, and that carried over into Tuesday night under the bright lights of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The trio combined for 56 of Millard South’s 62 points in the No. 2 Patriots’ 62-51 win against No. 10 Lincoln East in the opening round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament.
Olsen finished with 21 points, Babbitt 19 and Lemon 16. They scored all 19 of Millard South’s third-quarter points.
“We lost two pretty big pieces (Super-Staters Jayme Horan and Maddie Krull) from last year and those kids, they know they needed someone to step up and fill the void,” Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. “The good news is they do it collectively. They don’t feel like they have to try to outscore somebody, or they really don’t care how much they have on a certain night.
“They bought into sharing it.”
The Patriots (24-1) used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to pull out in front of the Spartans (13-10).
Millard South, which will play No. 3 Fremont on Friday, kept it going in the third quarter. Babbitt nailed a three-pointer and Lemon stole the ensuing inbound pass and scored to extend the lead to 37-24.
Babbitt, Lemon and Olsen played key roles in last year’s state semifinal run, gaining the experience needed to help a young Patriot team maintain success in 2020-21.
“They definitely play older than they are,” Meyers said. “We put a lot of trust in them.”
Lincoln East held a 10-9 lead after one quarter. But the Patriots found some confidence after seeing a couple more shots fall, Meyers said, and they scored 53 over the final 24 minutes.
The Spartans showed some offensive punch at times, but were hampered by several misses around the rim.
“We had some good looks, especially first half,” Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard said. “They just didn’t fall and when that happens we press a little bit and make bad decisions because things aren’t gelling for us.”
Junior Mattie Campbell led the Spartans with 16 points, and senior Haley Peterson added 12 for the Spartans, who were making their sixth straight trip to state.
Mllard South and Lincoln East are no strangers to one another in the state tournament. This marked the third time in four years the two have met at PBA. And like in previous meetings, the Patriots and Spartans pushed the tempo and use full-court pressure to create turnovers.
“Both teams are going to come out and play really, really hard,” Meyers said. “We seem like we always have great matchups with them every single year, so we knew it was going to be a dogfight, which it was.”
Fremont rolled into its second straight Class A semifinal behind a 72-37 win against North Platte in the final game of the day.
The Tigers (22-3), known for their three-point shooting, made 11 from beyond arc against the Bulldogs. Junior and Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe scored a game-high 23 points and senior Charlie Earth add 16.
Senior Gracie Haneborg had 16 points for the Bulldogs (16-6).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.