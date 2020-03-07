Class A girls: Pius X's defense stifles Lincoln East in all-Lincoln Class A final

Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) grabs a rebounds against Lincoln East’s Taylor Searcy (left) in the first half of the Class A girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (left) and her teammates celebrate after the Thunderbolts defeated Lincoln East during the Class A girls state final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
An all-Lincoln girls Class A final produced a first-time winner as No. 3 Lincoln Pius X won its first Class A title and fourth overall with a 45-37 win over No. 4 Lincoln East.
Lincoln East led 10-8 after the first quarter, but Pius X held the Spartans scoreless for the entirety of the second quarter and forced East’s lowest-scoring performance of the season. Pius X led by as much as 15 during the fourth quarter, but a late East comeback brought the game within five points.
Alexis Markowski went 8-for-15 from the field and led Pius X with 19 points, including a late layup to ice the victory, while Lauren Taubenheim added eight points. East shot 10-for-40 (25 percent), as Taylor Searcey scored 10 points and Haley Peterson added nine.
Check back for updates to this story
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.