Class A girls: Pius X clamps down on defense to advance to state semifinals
Class A girls: Pius X clamps down on defense to advance to state semifinals

Pius X vs. Millard North, 3.2

Millard North's Kaylee Kessler (left) and Mya Sohl defend against Pius X's Alexis Markowski during a Class A girls state tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

No. 1 Lincoln Pius X defeated No. 6 Millard North 40-20 in the opening round of the Class A girls state tournament Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

What happened: Alexis Markowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Thunderbolts, and Miriam Miller added eight points as Pius X pulled away in the fourth quarter.

How it happened: Millard North slowed the pace and kept the Bolts from getting in sync offensively, but Pius X turned to defense. It held the Mustangs to zero points in the fourth quarter, turning a seven-point lead into a 20-point win.

Worth noting: Pius X will be playing in the state semifinals for the third straight season.

Up next: The Thunderbolts will play the winner of No. 4 Lincoln Southwest and No. 5 Omaha Central. LPX beat Southwest 48-32 in early January and has not played Omaha Central. Millard North's season ends at 14-10.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

