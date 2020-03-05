Class A girls: Lincoln East seniors strike again to clinch third straight semifinals berth; No. 7 Fremont goes long distance to put away No. 2 Omaha Westside

Lincoln East’s eight seniors have accomplished a lot in basketball.
The latest triumph: A third straight trip to the Class A state tournament semifinals.
East looked like a veteran team Thursday night, methodically pulling away for a 50-30 victory against No. 6 Papillion-La Vista at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Spartans got seven early points from senior Charley Bovaird in building a quick lead. They close the firsts half on an 11-0 run. They put pressure on the Monarchs’ ball-handlers.
The Monarchs pulled with 16-12 before a three from Bovaird and buckets from Briley Hill and Taylor Searcey pushed the lead back to double digts.
The Monarchs never could find a rhythm offensively. They started 5-for-25 from the field.
Up next is a semifinal matchup with No. 7 Fremont at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Fremont didn't have a long drive to Lincoln on Thursday.
The Tigers, however, thrived from long distance against Omaha Westside.
No. 7 Fremont hit 10 three-pointers, and converted two and-ones, in a 58-40 victory against the No. 2 Warriors in the first round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Fremont (21-7) jumped to an early 16-4 lead and the Warriors (23-6) were unable to recover.
Sophomore Taylor McCabe, who entered with 101 threes on the season, finished with 17 points and and senior Sydney Golladay added 13 for the Tigers, who will play either Lincoln East or Papillion-La Vista at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Senior Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor led Westside with 14 points.
Check back for updates to this story
