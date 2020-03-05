Class A girls: Lincoln East seniors strike again to clinch third straight semifinals berth; No. 7 Fremont goes long distance to put away No. 2 Omaha Westside

Lincoln East’s eight seniors have accomplished a lot in basketball.

The latest triumph: A third straight trip to the Class A state tournament semifinals.

East looked like a veteran team Thursday night, methodically pulling away for a 50-30 victory against No. 6 Papillion-La Vista at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Spartans got seven early points from senior Charley Bovaird in building a quick lead. They close the firsts half on an 11-0 run. They put pressure on the Monarchs’ ball-handlers.

The Monarchs pulled with 16-12 before a three from Bovaird and buckets from Briley Hill and Taylor Searcey pushed the lead back to double digts.

The Monarchs never could find a rhythm offensively. They started 5-for-25 from the field.

Up next is a semifinal matchup with No. 7 Fremont at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Fremont didn't have a long drive to Lincoln on Thursday.

The Tigers, however, thrived from long distance against Omaha Westside.