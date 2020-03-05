Class A girls: Millard South survives Southwest's furious rally to advance to semifinals

Millard South’s Friday night plans looked clear for a good chuck of time Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest took a good stab at altering those plans.
The top-ranked Patriots saw a 22-point second-half lead dwindle to one in the fourth quarter before pulling away for a 54-44 win in the first round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South will play No. 3 Lincoln Pius X in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
The No. 5 Silver Hawks pulled to within 37-36 and 40-39 midway through the fourth quarter. But the Patriots, who lost senior Super-Stater Jayme Horan to five fouls with 7:02 remaining, got a spark from their young players.
Freshman Juliana Jones hit a layup, freshman Cora Olsen completed a three-point play and nailed a three-pointer and sophomore Megan Belt hit a take-the-air-out-of-their-sails three to push the lead to 10.
“They’ve been doing that all year. They’re gamers,” Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said of the young players. “They’re confident and we’re confident in them. They get an open, we want them to shoot it, they get a lane to the hole, we want them to attack it.”
Millard South (27-1) stormed to a 31-11 halftime. It got a big first half from Horan (12 first-half points) and took advantage of 15 first-half turnovers by Southwest. Then the Silver Hawks’ season came off life support during a 20-6 third-quarter run. Southwest (18-9) turned to a full-court press and started hitting shots after making only three first-half field goals.
“They’re just really athletic,” Meyers said of Southwest. “They do a good job of staying in front of people.”
Helping lead the comeback were some of Southwest’s younger players. Freshman Brinley Christensen scored five third-quarter points and sophomore McKenna Rathbrun played some key minutes and hit a three.
But Millard South’s balance proved to be the deciding factor in the final minutes.
“It wasn’t really anything that we couldn’t do,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. “It was they had some kids step up and make plays. That’s why they’re the No. 1 team in the state. That’s why they’ve lost 12 games in the last four years, because they’ve got kids that can step up and make a play when they need it.”
Belt led the Patriots with 14 points and senior and South Dakota recruit Maddie Krull added 11.
Christensen scored 10 points for the Silver Hawks, who must replace four-year starter Emerson Barada at point guard, but return the rest of its deep rotation.
“I told the kids, it didn’t end in the game we wanted to end, it was two games earlier, but this is the place where you want your season to end,” Rump said. “You want to end it at the state tournament. I thought they came back and made a great showing. I think it shows a bright things for our future.”
Check back for photos and updates to this story.
