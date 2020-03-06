Class A girls: Lincoln East overcomes slow start to march past Fremont

Four-time Class A champion Lincoln East stormed back from a sluggish start for a 59-50 victory over Fremont on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Spartans, 24-3 and ranked No. 4, will face No. 3 Lincoln Pius X on Saturday in the 6:30 p.m. title game.
The victory ended the frustration of consecutive semifinal losses for the Spartans.
East got 14 points each from Delaney Roberts and Taylor Searcey to help the Spartans reach the title game for the sixth time in school history.
The Spartans slapped on a diamond-and-one full-court press to focus on Fremont standout Taylor McCabe.
It worked to help East recover from a 19-4 Fremont sprint in the first six minutes of the game.
"We could have maybe run away from a lot of other teams, but East has been through this, and they really came alive," said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. "We had seven turnovers in the second quarter alone, and we pride ourselves in not getting double-digit turnovers for a whole game this year."
The press not only turned off Fremont's scoring, it opened up East's offense in the second quarter.
The Tigers hit eight of their first 10 shots from the field, including their first five three-point attempts to take a 19-4 lead.
"We turned up the pressure and turned up the intensity and kept battling," said East coach Dennis Prichard. "It's four quarters, and we got back to a tie at halftime and a tie after three quarters.
"We had a lot of energy left and got control of ourselves."
The Spartans rallied with a suffocating defense in the second quarter that held Fremont to just three points on 1-for-7 seven shooting. The Tigers managed just 27% shooting after the sizzling start.
"We got the press going and we felt like we could get right back in the game," said Roberts. "Everybody knows we're in for a wild and crazy experience, but the press will help us settle into a game."
East's Roberts hit a three-pointer and a layup on assists from Skylar Kreifels, and Searcey scored on a three-pointer and a short jumper as well.
Charley Boviard tied the game on a layup after an assist by Olivia Kugler with 1:11 left in the second quarter.
"I think we kind of caught them off guard," said Flynn, who is in his second year at Fremont after a historic run 11-title run at South Sioux City. "Any time you're hitting threes, you look like a really, really good team."
But East clamped down and limited Fremont to one three-pointer in its last 16 attempts in the game.
"Not only did we not knock down a lot of threes after that, but we missed some chip shots, too," Flynn said. "Lincoln East, they speed you up a little bit and make you rush a little bit, and when you do get a little an open look, you rush it a little bit.”
