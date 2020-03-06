Class A girls: Lincoln East overcomes slow start to march past Fremont

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We turned up the pressure and turned up the intensity and kept battling," said East coach Dennis Prichard. "It's four quarters, and we got back to a tie at halftime and a tie after three quarters.

"We had a lot of energy left and got control of ourselves."

The Spartans rallied with a suffocating defense in the second quarter that held Fremont to just three points on 1-for-7 seven shooting. The Tigers managed just 27% shooting after the sizzling start.

"We got the press going and we felt like we could get right back in the game," said Roberts. "Everybody knows we're in for a wild and crazy experience, but the press will help us settle into a game."

East's Roberts hit a three-pointer and a layup on assists from Skylar Kreifels, and Searcey scored on a three-pointer and a short jumper as well.

Charley Boviard tied the game on a layup after an assist by Olivia Kugler with 1:11 left in the second quarter.

"I think we kind of caught them off guard," said Flynn, who is in his second year at Fremont after a historic run 11-title run at South Sioux City. "Any time you're hitting threes, you look like a really, really good team."