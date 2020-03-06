Class A girls: Lincoln East overcomes disastrous start to march past Fremont

Four-time Class A champion Lincoln East stormed back from a disastrous start for a 59-50 victory over Fremont on in a Class A state girls basketball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Spartans, 24-3 and ranked No. 4, will face No. 3 Lincoln Pius X on Saturday in the 6:30 p.m. title game at Pinnacle.

East counted on 14 points each by Delaney Roberts and Taylor Searcey to help the Spartans reach the title game for the sixth time in school history.

East was hypnotized by Fremont's shooting in the first six minutes of the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers hit eight of their first 10 shots from the field, including their first five three-point attempts to take a 19-4 lead. But Fremont scored on just one of its next 13 attempts from the field the rest of the first half.

The Spartans rallied with a suffocating defense in the second quarter that held Fremont to just three points on 1-for-7 shooting.

East's Delaney Roberts hit a three-pointer and a layup on an assist from Skylar Kreifels, and teammate Taylor Searcey scored on a three-pointer and a short jumper as well.

Charlotte Boviard tied the game on a layup after an assist by Olivia Kugler with 1:11 left in the second quarter.