Class A girls: Lincoln East overcomes disastrous start to march past Fremont

Lincoln East’s Delaney Roberts (right) celebrates with her teammates, including Skylar Kreifels (second right), Haley Peterson (second left) and Matalynn Campbell (left), after the Spartans defeated Fremont in a Class A girls state semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln East’s Skylar Kreifels (22) drives to the basket against Fremont’s Macy Bryant (42) in the first half of a Class A state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Four-time Class A champion Lincoln East stormed back from a disastrous start for a 59-50 victory over Fremont on in a Class A state girls basketball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Spartans, 24-3 and ranked No. 4, will face No. 3 Lincoln Pius X on Saturday in the 6:30 p.m. title game at Pinnacle.
East counted on 14 points each by Delaney Roberts and Taylor Searcey to help the Spartans reach the title game for the sixth time in school history.
East was hypnotized by Fremont's shooting in the first six minutes of the game.
The Tigers hit eight of their first 10 shots from the field, including their first five three-point attempts to take a 19-4 lead. But Fremont scored on just one of its next 13 attempts from the field the rest of the first half.
The Spartans rallied with a suffocating defense in the second quarter that held Fremont to just three points on 1-for-7 shooting.
East's Delaney Roberts hit a three-pointer and a layup on an assist from Skylar Kreifels, and teammate Taylor Searcey scored on a three-pointer and a short jumper as well.
Charlotte Boviard tied the game on a layup after an assist by Olivia Kugler with 1:11 left in the second quarter.
Lincoln East’s Charlotte Bovaird (30) gets double-teamed by Fremont’s Sydney Golladay (2) and Taylor McCabe in the second half during a Class A state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln East’s Delaney Roberts (5) makes crucial free throws against Fremont in the closing minutes as teammate Taylor Searcy (13) looks on during a Class A state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Fremont’s Macy Bryant (42) chases a loose ball in front of Lincoln East’s Charlotte Bovaird (30), Taylor Searcy (13), Haley Peterson (3) and Delaney Roberts (5) in the first half during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln East’s Taylor Searcey (13) drives to the basket against Fremont’s Taylor McCabe (10) in the first half during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard signals a play to his team in the second half against Fremont during a Class A girls state basketball tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln East’s Olivia Kugler (facing) celebrates the Spartans' win over Fremont with teammate Delaney Roberts after a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln East’s Charlotte Bovaird (30) is double-teamed by Fremont’s Sydney Golladay (left) and Taylor McCabe in the first half of a Class A state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln East’s Delaney Roberts (5) shoots a three-pointer in the first half against Fremont during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
