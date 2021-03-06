Class A girls: Jillian Aschoff's short-term memory sparks big bounce-back game in final

It was a tough start to the state tournament for Jillian Aschoff.

Lincoln Pius X’s senior starting point guard shot just 1-for-22 from the field with seven points, eight assists and 10 turnovers in low-scoring wins over Millard North and Omaha Central.

Luckily for the top-ranked Thunderbolts, Aschoff forgets easily.

“I try not to think about those last shots and just play my game and keep letting it fly,” she said. “That was last game, so I got to have a short memory and come back this game.”

Aschoff not only had an improved 4-for-7 shooting night that resulted in 10 points, but she also took care of the basketball and made the right passes for Pius X. Aschoff finished the Class A final with eight assists against just one turnover.

Four of those assists went to fellow senior Alexis Markowski, who lit up Fremont for 27 points and 19 rebounds.

“Jill’s amazing; she’s honestly one of the best point guards in the state,” Markowski said. “Her passing is close to none and not a lot of players can make the passes Jill can. I’ve been playing with her since we were little kids, and this is the perfect ending.”