Class A girls: Jillian Aschoff's short-term memory sparks big bounce-back game in final

It was a tough start to the state tournament for Jillian Aschoff.
Lincoln Pius X’s senior starting point guard shot just 1-for-22 from the field with seven points, eight assists and 10 turnovers in low-scoring wins over Millard North and Omaha Central.
Luckily for the top-ranked Thunderbolts, Aschoff forgets easily.
“I try not to think about those last shots and just play my game and keep letting it fly,” she said. “That was last game, so I got to have a short memory and come back this game.”
Aschoff not only had an improved 4-for-7 shooting night that resulted in 10 points, but she also took care of the basketball and made the right passes for Pius X. Aschoff finished the Class A final with eight assists against just one turnover.
Four of those assists went to fellow senior Alexis Markowski, who lit up Fremont for 27 points and 19 rebounds.
“Jill’s amazing; she’s honestly one of the best point guards in the state,” Markowski said. “Her passing is close to none and not a lot of players can make the passes Jill can. I’ve been playing with her since we were little kids, and this is the perfect ending.”
Indeed, it’s been a special run for the Thunderbolts over the last few years. Four straight trips to the state tournament, back-to-back state championships and a record of 51-1 over the past two seasons are just a taste of what Pius X has accomplished.
One of Aschoff’s strengths is her flashy passing skills that include no-looks, scoop passes and even baseball-esque tosses across the court. After countless successful passes in a Thunderbolt jersey, it’s hardly surprising that Aschoff’s name is all over the Pius X record books.
Aschoff not only has the most assists in a season (156) and third-most career steals (185), but she also ends her career as Pius X’s No. 16 all-time scorer. Three of the top four single-season assist records belong to Aschoff, and her career total of 423 assists may stand for years to come.
When the final horn confirmed Pius X’s win over Fremont, Aschoff was the last Thunderbolt to join the dogpile as she paused first to shake the hand of Fremont’s Taylor McCabe.
Perhaps she just needed a second to let the achievement sink in.
“I might not show it, but this is the best feeling ever to go back-to-back,” Aschoff said. “I wouldn’t want it to end any other way, and this group of girls is like my best friends.”