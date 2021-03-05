Class A girls: Fremont flashes depth to win shootout against Millard South, reach first-ever title game

When Super-State guard Taylor McCabe is on the court, the Fremont girls basketball team is an offensive juggernaut.

And as it turns out, the Tigers are still pretty good even without their star junior. McCabe led Fremont in scoring with 18 points, as she usually does, but had to spend the final minute-plus of the Class A state semifinal on the bench after fouling out.

McCabe was one of four Tigers to finish in double figures as No. 3 Fremont defeated No. 2 Millard South 70-64 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.

“I get a lot of recognition, and I don’t think my teammates get enough recognition,” McCabe said. “I knew that they were going to finish it out, and they knew they were going to finish it out.”

Both Fremont (23-3) and Millard South (24-2) are teams that like to push the pace, and those similar styles resulted in a track meet from start to finish. Millard South made tough shot after tough shot in the paint as Cora Olsen led the Patriots with 18 points and Mya Babbitt added 14 more.

Foul trouble sent Olsen to the bench for parts of the first half, and Fremont seized its opportunity with a 15-2 run that eventually resulted in a 40-37 halftime lead. The up-and-down action continued as expected in the second half, much to the excitement of Fremont’s starters.