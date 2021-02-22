Class A girls district glance: Searcey, Olds lead Southeast past Omaha North in A-2

Lincoln Southeast had four players score in double figures and 11 Knights register points in a 67-29 girls basketball victory over Omaha North in a A-2 district quarterfinal at Lincoln Southeast on Monday.
Samantha Searcey and Catrice Olds led Southeast in scoring with 11 points apiece.
The Knights opened with a 19-5 run highlighted by eight of Searcey's points. Kya Branch and Brittany Wulf each added 10 points for Southeast, too.
Lincoln Southeast will travel to No. 2 Millard South (20-1) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.