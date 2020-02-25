Class A girls district glance: Pius X, East, Southwest and Fremont advance to Thursday's finals

Lauren Taubenheim scored 12 points and Adison Markowski added 11 as the No. 3 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team pulled away for a 52-40 win against Kearney in an A-1 district semifinal Tuesday at Pius X High School.
Taubenheim, a senior forward, and Markowski, a freshman guard, combined to hit 7 of 7 shots from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Junior Sydney Province scored 13 points and junior Lily Novacek added 12 to lead the Bearcats (5-20).
The Thunderbolts (22-1) will host No. 9 Lincoln Northeast on Thursday. Pius X won the regular-season meeting 56-29 on Jan. 11.
Lincoln East 63, Bellevue West 37: Eleven Spartans scored, led by Olivia Kugler with 11 points, as No. 4 Lincoln East rolled into Thursday's district final.
Briley Hill added 10 points for the Spartans (21-3), who scored 29 points in the opening quarter.
Taryn Wharton led the Thunderbirds (10-14) with 12 points.
East will host No. 8 Lincoln High on Thursday. The Spartans won the regular-season meeting 57-44 on Jan. 25.
Lincoln Southwest 37, Gretna 24: The No. 5 Silver Hawks turned to their bread and butter — defense — to put away the Dragons in an A-7 semifinal at Southwest High School.
Gretna (10-13) was held to 11 first-half points and seven overall field goals.
Sophomore forward Freddie Wallace led LSW (18-7) with 12 points, and junior Katie Dilsaver added nine.
The victory sets up Southwest-Fremont Round 2. Dilsaver hit a three at the buzzer to lift Southwest to a 42-40 road win on Jan. 16.
Fremont 74, Lincoln North Star 41: In the A-7 semifinals at Fremont, Taylor McCabe scored 18 points, Sydney Golladay added 15 and the No. 7 Tigers avenged a recent loss to the Navigators.
Behind a strong defensive effort, Fremont made sure there was no repeat of Friday. Fremont (19-7) lost to North Star 61-55 in Lincoln.
The Tigers held the Navigators to 14 first-half points Tuesday.
Junior Abby Krieser led North Star (9-16) with 21 points.