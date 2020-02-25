Class A girls district glance: Pius X, East, Southwest and Fremont advance to Thursday's finals

Lauren Taubenheim scored 12 points and Adison Markowski added 11 as the No. 3 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team pulled away for a 52-40 win against Kearney in an A-1 district semifinal Tuesday at Pius X High School.

Taubenheim, a senior forward, and Markowski, a freshman guard, combined to hit 7 of 7 shots from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Junior Sydney Province scored 13 points and junior Lily Novacek added 12 to lead the Bearcats (5-20).

The Thunderbolts (22-1) will host No. 9 Lincoln Northeast on Thursday. Pius X won the regular-season meeting 56-29 on Jan. 11.

Lincoln East 63, Bellevue West 37: Eleven Spartans scored, led by Olivia Kugler with 11 points, as No. 4 Lincoln East rolled into Thursday's district final.

Briley Hill added 10 points for the Spartans (21-3), who scored 29 points in the opening quarter.

Taryn Wharton led the Thunderbirds (10-14) with 12 points.

East will host No. 8 Lincoln High on Thursday. The Spartans won the regular-season meeting 57-44 on Jan. 25.