Class A girls: Behind plan that started formulating one month ago at practice, Pius X rolls into state final

An 18-0 run helped build a 35-12 halftime lead for the Bolts, who limited Millard South (27-2) to 4-of-25 first-half makes. Mariam Miller hit some key buckets, Aschoff made a pair of threes and Markowski got going, too.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You can’t ask for a much better start,” Psota said. “It was a lot like yesterday (against North Platte), but really the tale was our defense. To hold them to the percentage that they shot, to rebound the way we did, take them out of what they like to do, I couldn’t ask for more from our kids.”

Outside of playing a 2-3 zone for three possessions against Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, the Thunderbolts have played man defense all season. But behind the scenes late in the season, they were working on the 1-3-1 a little bit every day, figuring out roles, identifying where they wanted the opponent to take shots. The plan, however, nearly came out at districts.

“I actually thought we were going to use it against Northeast a little bit, but we kind of got through without showing it,” Psota said. “Trying to stop penetrating, that’s the name of the game against (Millard South).”