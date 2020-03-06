Class A girls: Behind Markowski's big night, No. 3 Pius X rolls into the Class A final

Lincoln Pius X’s Jillian Aschoff (20) drives to the basket against Millard South’s Mya Babbit (left) and Madison Krull (right) in the first half during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (50) and Millard South’s Jayme Horan (12) vie for a rebound in the first half during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Pius X’s Adison Markowski (left) celebrates her sister Alexis scoring a basket and drawing a foul in the first half against Millard South during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The girls state basketball tournament has arrived. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.
1 of 3
Lincoln Pius X’s Jillian Aschoff (20) drives to the basket against Millard South’s Mya Babbit (left) and Madison Krull (right) in the first half during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln Pius X’s Adison Markowski (left) celebrates her sister Alexis scoring a basket and drawing a foul in the first half against Millard South during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.