You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Class A girls: Behind Markowski's big night, No. 3 Pius X rolls into the Class A final
View Comments
CLASS A | LINCOLN PIUS X 71, MILLARD SOUTH 46

Class A girls: Behind Markowski's big night, No. 3 Pius X rolls into the Class A final

{{featured_button_text}}

No. 3 Lincoln Pius X dominated from start to finish en route to a 71-46 win against No. 1 Millard South in the Class A state semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Junior Alexis Markowski had 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Thunderbolts, who who will play in Saturday's 7 p.m. championship game against the winner of Lincoln East and Fremont.

Pius X (25-1) raced out to a fast start behind an 18-0 run. Alexis Markowski had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts' zone defense was effective in slowing down Millard South's dribble drive and perimeter games.

Millard South's season ends at 26-2.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News