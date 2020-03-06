Class A girls: Behind Markowski's big night, No. 3 Pius X rolls into the Class A final

No. 3 Lincoln Pius X dominated from start to finish en route to a 71-46 win against No. 1 Millard South in the Class A state semifinals Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Junior Alexis Markowski had 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Thunderbolts, who who will play in Saturday's 7 p.m. championship game against the winner of Lincoln East and Fremont.

Pius X (25-1) raced out to a fast start behind an 18-0 run. Alexis Markowski had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts' zone defense was effective in slowing down Millard South's dribble drive and perimeter games.

Millard South's season ends at 26-2.

