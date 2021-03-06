Class A girls: Behind another dominant performance by future Husker Markowski, Pius X repeats

It looked very familiar.
Alexis Markowski took over, her teammates backed her up with some key plays and the trophy was raised toward the student section after the game.
Yes, the Thunderbolts struck twice.
Another dominant performance by Markowski, who cemented her place among the best in state history, helped lift the No. 1 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team to a 56-52 win against No. 3 Fremont on Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It wrapped up back-to-back Class A state championships.
Pius X (25-0) is the first team to repeat in Class A since 2010.
“I would have never guessed that I would have been a back-to-back state champion,” said Markowski, who finished with 27 points and 19 rebounds, and had 71 points in three tourney games. “Your whole life you dream about doing it once, and doing it twice with these girls, it’s such an awesome feeling.”
The 2020-21 Thunderbolts did one-up last year’s squad, which defeated Lincoln East for state gold. This year’s squad finished unbeaten at 25-0, becoming the first Class A team to win every game since Lincoln Northeast in 2005.
And leading the charge was Markowski, who took over in the third quarter against Fremont. She scored 13 points in the third, including eight straight to close the quarter as Pius X flipped a 29-24 halftime deficit into an eight-point lead heading into the final eight minutes.
"We told our guards basically to get a little bit more space, move set screens," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said of third-quarter adjustments. "We had to reverse the ball, and then pick spots and throw over the top to (Alexis).”
Fremont coach Kelly Flynn and his staff have prepped for Markowski numerous times in three years. She scored 42 against Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final in January.
Ahead of Saturday’s state final, the Tigers turned to former Fremont standout and WNBA player Jessica Shepard, considered the greatest high school post player in the state.
"The things that bothered her (Shepard) the most a lot of times was someone being quick and trying to outhustle the person, and that fit right into our style,” Flynn said.
The undersized Tigers turned to Macy Bryant, Charli Earth and Sarah Shepard to help slow down Markowski, and it worked early as the future Husker was held to eight first-half points.
But then Pius X adjusted.
“Once she gets the ball on the block or inside the lane, which she gets a lot of times, it’s tough to stop,” Flynn said. “That stuff works for a half, but when you’re that good a player, when you’re that good a team, they find a way to exploit you.”
Fremont (23-4) couldn’t have asked for a better start. The Tigers jumped to a 10-0 lead and pushed it to 21-7. They made five of their first eight three-point attempts. But Pius X battled back and even took a brief lead in the second quarter.
“My thought was we can’t any further behind,” Psota said. “But these kids can make up and score points in a hurry, so it was really just being a little bit more patient with the basketball, not turning it over and letting (Fremont) turn it into layups.”
The Bolts pushed the lead to eight in the fourth quarter before Fremont rallied. The Tigers trimmed the lead to 52-49 on a bucket by Bryant with less than a minute remaining.
But Adison Markowski, Alexis’ younger sister, drained two free throws to make it a two-possession game again.
“Alexis came up to me and she said, ‘Make these free throws and we've got it,’ so I just tell myself, be confident and all my teammates were hyping me up,” Adison Markowski said.
Taylor McCabe, an Iowa recruit, led the Tigers with 18 points and Earth added 11 for the Tigers, who were 10-of-30 from beyond the arc. Fremont made 54% of its field goals in the first quarter, but just 19% in the second quarter and 25% in the third.
After giving up 21 first-quarter points, the Bolts held Fremont to 16 over the next two quarters.
"They've (Fremont) gotten much better from the beginning of the year until the end of the year, and so we knew coming in tonight it was going to be a tough task," Psota said. "But again, when the chips are on the table these guys, I wouldn't bet against them."
