Class A girls: Behind another dominant performance by future Husker Markowski, Pius X repeats

“My thought was we can’t any further behind,” Psota said. “But these kids can make up and score points in a hurry, so it was really just being a little bit more patient with the basketball, not turning it over and letting (Fremont) turn it into layups.”

The Bolts pushed the lead to eight in the fourth quarter before Fremont rallied. The Tigers trimmed the lead to 52-49 on a bucket by Bryant with less than a minute remaining.

But Adison Markowski, Alexis’ younger sister, drained two free throws to make it a two-possession game again.

“Alexis came up to me and she said, ‘Make these free throws and we've got it,’ so I just tell myself, be confident and all my teammates were hyping me up,” Adison Markowski said.

Taylor McCabe, an Iowa recruit, led the Tigers with 18 points and Earth added 11 for the Tigers, who were 10-of-30 from beyond the arc. Fremont made 54% of its field goals in the first quarter, but just 19% in the second quarter and 25% in the third.

After giving up 21 first-quarter points, the Bolts held Fremont to 16 over the next two quarters.