Lincoln Southwest's Skylar Pieper shoots in traffic against Lincoln High in the fourth quarter Friday at Lincoln High.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Clark Grell takes a look at Class A before Tuesday's district semifinals.
1. Lincoln Pius X (20-0);1
2. Millard South (20-1);2
4. Lincoln Southwest (17-2);4
5. Omaha Central (20-3);5
6. Millard North (14-8);6
7. Bellevue West (12-8);7
9. Papillion-La Vista (13-8);10
10. Lincoln East (11-9);8
Contenders: Gretna, Kearney, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista South. Comments: Lincoln East drops below Papio after a 55-47 loss to the Monarchs on Friday. It was a nice bounce-back win for Papio after losing to a hot-shooting Lincoln Southwest team a night earlier. The top five teams are a combined 96-9 this season. Only one of those nine losses (Millard South to Omaha Marian) came against a team outside the top five. District hosts: Lincoln Pius X (No. 1 seed), Millard South (2), Lincoln Southwest (3), Omaha Central (4), Fremont (5), North Platte (6), Lincoln High (7). District outlook: All eyes will be on A-6 and A-7. The wild card will come out of one of these two districts. Since last week's district seeding, Millard North leapfrogged Lincoln High for No. 7 in points. A-7 likely will be the most competitive district. Lincoln High and Lincoln East could possibly meet for a third time this season (they split the previous two meetings), but Lincoln Northeast, which plays at East on Tuesday, is a dangerous team.
