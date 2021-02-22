Comments: Lincoln East drops below Papio after a 55-47 loss to the Monarchs on Friday. It was a nice bounce-back win for Papio after losing to a hot-shooting Lincoln Southwest team a night earlier. The top five teams are a combined 96-9 this season. Only one of those nine losses (Millard South to Omaha Marian) came against a team outside the top five.

District outlook: All eyes will be on A-6 and A-7. The wild card will come out of one of these two districts. Since last week's district seeding, Millard North leapfrogged Lincoln High for No. 7 in points. A-7 likely will be the most competitive district. Lincoln High and Lincoln East could possibly meet for a third time this season (they split the previous two meetings), but Lincoln Northeast, which plays at East on Tuesday, is a dangerous team.