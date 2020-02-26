Class A girls basketball: A breakdown of the seven district finals

Seven district champions will be crowned Thursday in Class A. Here's a look at the matchups:
A-1: No. 9 Lincoln Northeast (15-9) at No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (22-1), 6:30 p.m.: The Pius X girls won the regular-season meeting 56-29 on Jan. 11, but the Rockets are a much better team now. Northeast has won 10 of 11. McKenna Minter is having another great year with the Rockets, who will need to find a way to contain 6-foot-3 center Alexis Markowski. The junior averages 21.2 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
A-2: Omaha Northwest (16-9) at No. 1 Millard South (25-1), 7 p.m.: Seniors Jayme Horan (Creighton recruit) and Maddie Krull (South Dakota) have led the way, but Millard South also is getting a boost from multiple freshmen, including Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon. Sophomore Megan Belt also is back from injury. Omaha Northwest's Ale'jah Douglas (25.4 points per game) is the leading scorer in Class A.
You have free articles remaining.
A-3: No. 10 Millard North (17-7) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (24-5), 7 p.m.: Westside is playing great basketball right now. The Warriors have won 10 off 11 games, the only setback in that stretch being an overtime loss to top-ranked Millard South. Ella Wedergren has excelled at point guard this season, and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor is averaging a double-double. Senior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North's all-time leading scorer, is having her best season (19.4 points per game). Westside won the regular-season meeting 41-29.
A-4: No. 8 Lincoln High (17-6) at No. 4 Lincoln East (21-3), 7 p.m.: It's a matchup of contrasting styles. Lincoln High has four players at 6-foot or taller in its rotation, including Nyayongah Gony (6-3) and Nyayien Koang (6-3). Lincoln East's tallest player is 5-11. But the Spartans make up for their lack of size with depth, athleticism, fast tempo and full-court pressure defense. That played a big part in East's 57-44 win against the Links in the regular season.
A-5: Millard West (14-8) at North Platte (18-4), 6 p.m.: You'll be hard-pressed to find a player in Class A playing better than senior Honnah Leo right now. The Millard West senior guard is averaging 25 points over her past seven games. North Platte, which played a Class B-heavy schedule, rolled past Omaha Central 64-46 on Tuesday. Junior Gracie Haneborg leads the Bulldogs, averaging 17.7 points per game.
A-6: Papillion-La Vista South (12-11) at No. 5 Papillion-La Vista (19-5), 6 p.m.: The Monarchs have one of the state's top duos in seniors Olivia Boudreau (15.3 points per game) and Lindsey Ingwerson (16.1). Ingwerson, a 6-foot post player, will be a challenge inside for the smaller Titans. Senior Emily Richards averages nearly 15 points per game for South. Papio won the regular-season meeting 61-43.
A-7: No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (18-7) at No. 7 Fremont (19-7), 6:30 p.m.: This is a neat matchup. Southwest is among the best defensive teams in the state, while Fremont is an offensive juggernaut, especially when sophomore Taylor McCabe and senior point Sydney Golladay are nailing three-pointers. McCabe has hit a school-record 99 threes this year. Southwest won the regular-season meeting 42-40 on a buzzer-beating three.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.