Class A girls basketball: A breakdown of the seven district finals

A-4: No. 8 Lincoln High (17-6) at No. 4 Lincoln East (21-3), 7 p.m.: It's a matchup of contrasting styles. Lincoln High has four players at 6-foot or taller in its rotation, including Nyayongah Gony (6-3) and Nyayien Koang (6-3). Lincoln East's tallest player is 5-11. But the Spartans make up for their lack of size with depth, athleticism, fast tempo and full-court pressure defense. That played a big part in East's 57-44 win against the Links in the regular season.

A-5: Millard West (14-8) at North Platte (18-4), 6 p.m.: You'll be hard-pressed to find a player in Class A playing better than senior Honnah Leo right now. The Millard West senior guard is averaging 25 points over her past seven games. North Platte, which played a Class B-heavy schedule, rolled past Omaha Central 64-46 on Tuesday. Junior Gracie Haneborg leads the Bulldogs, averaging 17.7 points per game.

A-6: Papillion-La Vista South (12-11) at No. 5 Papillion-La Vista (19-5), 6 p.m.: The Monarchs have one of the state's top duos in seniors Olivia Boudreau (15.3 points per game) and Lindsey Ingwerson (16.1). Ingwerson, a 6-foot post player, will be a challenge inside for the smaller Titans. Senior Emily Richards averages nearly 15 points per game for South. Papio won the regular-season meeting 61-43.

A-7: No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (18-7) at No. 7 Fremont (19-7), 6:30 p.m.: This is a neat matchup. Southwest is among the best defensive teams in the state, while Fremont is an offensive juggernaut, especially when sophomore Taylor McCabe and senior point Sydney Golladay are nailing three-pointers. McCabe has hit a school-record 99 threes this year. Southwest won the regular-season meeting 42-40 on a buzzer-beating three.

