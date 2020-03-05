Class A girls: After striking early against Bulldogs, Thunderbolts have chance to wipe away '19 heartbreak

“Most teams usually double and they didn’t really double, so Jillian saw that or Adison (Markowski) or Lauren (Taubenheim),” said Markowski, who also had 19 boards.

“It’s usually three (defenders on me). Whatever I can get.”

North Platte (19-5) struggled with fouls, especially in the post. Its tallest players, Abby Orr (6-1) and Carly Purdy (6-0), each picked up three first-half fouls.

“We wanted to try to keep it out of (Markowski’s) hands as much as possible, but they do a really good job of trusting when they throw it she’ll just go get it,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “She was able to get us in a little bit of foul trouble and we’re not real deep sizewise, and we had a hard time guarding her once we got into foul trouble.”

The PBA setting was a good chance for North Platte to showcase its star. Junior guard Gracie Haneborg finished with 26 points.

Lincoln Pius X and Millard South have not met this season. They were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 for most of the season, and Friday’s game will certainly have a feel of a state final.

For the Thunderbolts, it’s a chance they’ve been waiting for since last March.