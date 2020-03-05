Class A girls: After striking early against Bulldogs, Thunderbolts have chance to wipe away '19 heartbreak

For the second straight year, the Lincoln Pius X girls will be playing on the second-to-last day of the basketball season.
That was Part One. Now they’re looking for Part Two.
The No. 3 Thunderbolts powered and pushed their way to a 60-44 win against North Platte in the opening round of the Class A girls state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
They’ll get No. 1 Millard South (27-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. A year ago, the Thunderbolts were on the heartbreaking end of a three-overtime loss to eventual champion Millard North.
The loss has driven the team for 12 months.
“I said (after the game) we’re at the same point we were last year,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said “Now it’s up to us to see how much we want to get over the hump and get to that Saturday game. We’ll see tomorrow.”
Pius X (24-1) used a strong start Thursday to get there. Junior Jillian Aschoff hit a three-pointer within the opening seconds and the Bolts never trailed. They took advantage of their strengths, throwing the ball inside to junior Alexis Markowski and pushing the pace with Aschoff at the point.
Markowski finished with 29 points, including 12 in the opening quarter, as the Bulldogs struggled to have multiple players close in on the 6-foot-3 center and South Dakota State recruit in time.
“Most teams usually double and they didn’t really double, so Jillian saw that or Adison (Markowski) or Lauren (Taubenheim),” said Markowski, who also had 19 boards.
“It’s usually three (defenders on me). Whatever I can get.”
North Platte (19-5) struggled with fouls, especially in the post. Its tallest players, Abby Orr (6-1) and Carly Purdy (6-0), each picked up three first-half fouls.
“We wanted to try to keep it out of (Markowski’s) hands as much as possible, but they do a really good job of trusting when they throw it she’ll just go get it,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “She was able to get us in a little bit of foul trouble and we’re not real deep sizewise, and we had a hard time guarding her once we got into foul trouble.”
The PBA setting was a good chance for North Platte to showcase its star. Junior guard Gracie Haneborg finished with 26 points.
Lincoln Pius X and Millard South have not met this season. They were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 for most of the season, and Friday’s game will certainly have a feel of a state final.
For the Thunderbolts, it’s a chance they’ve been waiting for since last March.
“After last year, losing in the semifinals, we’re really excited to get back out there and prove ourselves,” Markowski said.
