Class A filling the plate with marquee girls games over the next two weeks

In weeks like this, preparation is crucial.

So how does a team prepare for back-to-back games? It probably depends who you ask.

Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard said most of the Spartans' time is spent on the next opponent.

"Throughout the year, we're trying to drill how we're going to react to different situations," he said. "We're trying to cover everything we might see, so we're never specifically looking at one team.

"I'm just one of those, I hate overlooking teams, so it makes it hard to really do too much specific for the Saturday game because we always try to keep the kids focused on the next opponent."

Fremont's challenge this week includes two teams with vastly different styles. The Tigers will see a Lincoln High team that relies on its size with 6-foot-3 Nyayongah Gony, 6-3 Nyayien Koang and 6-foot Kaysia Woods. They'll turn around and see a Millard South team that likes to push the pace and put the full-court clamps on defensively.

But Fremont's approach to preparations centers around one team: Itself.