Class A districts are set: Pius X and Lincoln East will host

The Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team will be the top seed when district play begins Monday in Class A.
The Thunderbolts' will play Tuesday against either Kearney or Omaha North. Lincoln Northeast is on the opposite side of the bracket.
Lincoln East is the other Capital City team hosting. The Spartans will play either Bellevue West or Omaha Bryan on Tuesday. Lincoln High is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket.
The two teams in last year's Class A state final — Millard North and Lincoln Southwest — may have to win on the road to get to state. The defending state champion Mustangs are in the Omaha Westside pod and Southwest is in Fremont's. Southwest defeated Fremont earlier this season a Kate Dilsaver three-pointer at the buzzer.
Millard South, the top-rated team in Class A, is the No. 2 seed based on wild-card points.
A-1: Monday—Omaha North at Kearney, 7; Tuesday—Kearney/Omaha North winner at Lincoln Pius X, 6:30; Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast, 6:30; Feb. 27—final, 6:30.
A-2: Monday—Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East, 5:15; Tuesday—Bellevue East/Lincoln Southeast winner at Millard South, 5:30; Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City, 6; Feb. 27—final, 7.
A-3: Monday—Grand Island at Omaha Benson, TBA; Tuesday—Omaha Benson/Grand Island winner at Omaha Westside, 7; Omaha Marian at Millard North, TBA; Feb. 27—final, 7.
A-4: Monday—Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West, 5:30; Tuesday—Bellevue West/Omaha Bryan winner at Lincoln East, 7; Omaha Burke at Lincoln High, 6; Feb. 27—final, 7.
A-5: Monday—Omaha South at Omaha Central, TBA; Tuesday—Omaha Central/Omaha South winner at North Platte, TBA; Elkhorn South at Millard West, 6; Feb. 27—final, TBA.
A-6: Tuesday—Columbus at Papillion-La Vista, 6; Papillion-LV South at Elkhorn, 6; Feb. 27—final, 6.
A-7: Tuesday—Lincoln North Star at Fremont, TBA; Gretna at Lincoln Southwest, 7; Feb. 27—final, TBA.
Story will be updated when TBAs are changed.