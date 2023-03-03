Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game against Millard North on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bri Robinson scored four points on Wednesday night in Lincoln High's first-round win.
Friday night was a totally different story for the senior guard.
Robinson's defense and game-high 17 points led her squad to Lincoln High's first state championship game since 1991 with a 52-38 win over Millard North.
Robinson was challenged by head coach Dominique Kelley and assistant Autumn Zenon to get going early and make a strong impact in the biggest game of her career.
"(Zenon) told me right off the bat we got to get me going quick so I don't get into the slump," Robinson said. "Once I had that first charge, I knew it was going to be my night."
The first of three drawn charges came in the first quarter. Then came her first bucket.
Her biggest shot of the night came at the end of the second quarter, a three-pointer from the left corner to give the Links an 11-point lead.
Nebraska Book Co. in Lincoln shutting down; 114 to lose jobs
In a van outside OU’s Lloyd Noble Center, Doc Sadler lives out another season in 45 years of coaching
Amie Just: Tominaga family gets celebrity treatment in 'special' day at PBA
How Nebraska's Derrick Walker got 'out of the dark place' and began playing his best basketball
Top 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola visits Nebraska, takes in Husker hoops game
Why Keisei Tominaga is walking on Senior Night — and a key factor in his potential return
Lincoln man hit adult son in head with baseball bat during argument, police say
Amie Just: Britt Prince is staying in the moment while decision about her future looms
Two sisters, two teams, one hug: Sammy and Ani Leu’s unique state tournament experience
Time to move? Position switches part of 'magic' for Nebraska coach Matt Rhule
Lincoln fifth grader who brought gun to school won't be prosecuted, but parents could be, prosecutor says
Zoning quirk paved way for proposed downtown Lincoln skyscraper
Lincoln man, 32, charged with sexual assault of child
Kinkaider continues to expand after finding 'a home in Lincoln'
Cheerleader competes by herself at Nebraska state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
Robinson came up with the response to a 6-0 Millard North spurt. It was that bucket when the tide shifted.
"I have never seen a kid spend so much time in the gym," Kelley said. "I challenged her like this is what she had been working for the past four years. Like, you got to show up, it's now or never. She's very competitive and she was extremely responsive today."
Millard North's Sara Harley (left) defends Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris as she dribbles during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Right after Robinson's floater, Lincoln High reeled off a 15-2 run between the third and fourth quarters. It was capped off by a three-ball from Nya Jock — her fourth of the night — just in front of the Links' bench.
A strong Lincoln High crowd roared.
"That kid deserved it. She's been working extremely hard, battling through knee stuff over the last few weeks," Kelley said. "You are not going to find a kid more tough than she is. To see the ball go through the nets for her consistently tonight was really, really cool."
It was not just those two making plays though for Lincoln High.
The Links' six seniors in the rotation plus sophomore Aniyah Hicks-Robinson all stepped up in huge moments. Dyvine Harris controlled the game at the point guard position and Jailynn Brill's presence in the middle was huge again.
"That is what we want to be," Kelley said of the full team's performance. "We want to get a good effort from several kids. it just makes you a little bit more challenging."
Getting past the semifinals was another item checked off the agenda for Lincoln High. It feels even sweeter after the Links were eliminated on the same stage a season ago.
But it's all about the big picture and preparing for the final against No. 1 Millard South Saturday.
Kelley said they would hit the cold tubs tonight and the staff should get working on Hudl. But above all, her team just needs to come out.
"It's not going to come down to who is executing or guarding each others' sets better," she said. "It's just going to be a lot of toughness and who wants it a little bit more at this point."
Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 girls state basketball tournament
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game against Millard North on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North's Ellie McCarville blocks Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Lynn Davis (right) dives between the legs of Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Sara Harley (left) defends Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris as she dribbles during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard North's Kayla Preston (left) and Mya Sohl (right) chase a loose ball tipped by Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (ceter) scores despite defense by Millard North's Ellie McCarville (first left) during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) scores in traffic over Millard North defenders during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) scores past Millard North's Avril Smith (left) and Mya Sohl (right) during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Kayla Preston and Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill stretch for a rebound during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson draws a foul while trying to score over Millard North's Lynn Davis during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson celebrates as she runs of the court following the Links' win over Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Kayla Preston goes up to block a shot by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) scores over Millard North's Ellie Mccarville (left) and Mya Sohl in the first half during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson goes up to score while defended by Millard North's Addalyn Rooney during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon scores a layup while her vision is obscured by a Bellevue West defender during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (center) looks to scores in off a fast break while flanked by Bellevue West's Faith Elmore (left) and Naomi White
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (left) defends a rebound while Danielle Coyer (center) tries to rebound against Millard South's Cora Olsen
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen scores under defensive pressure by Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen reacts after scoring and being fouled
during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game against Bellevue West on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (from left), Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen celebrate their win over Bellevue West during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen blocks Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Faith Elmore tries to block a layup by Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Naomi White is blocked on her way to the basket by Millard South's Miranda Kelly (top) and Lexi Finkenbiner during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From left, Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner and Caitlyn Lessig rebound the ball over Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to score as Bellevue West's Naomi White tries to draw an offensive foul during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown (left) guards Millard South's Khloe Lemon during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Cora Olsen (top left), Lexi Finkenbiner (right) Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher (left) and Danielle Coyer (first right) all battle for a rebound under the rim during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer and Zhyael Dotzler try to gain possession of a loose ball passed away by Millard South's Cora Olsen during a Class A girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) dribbles past Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christensen (right) has the ball knocked away by Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (30) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (30) shoots a floater over Centura's Katie Hadenfeldt (5) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) shoots a three-pointer against Centura's Sydney Davis (14) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Lauren Bernecker (left), Samantha Rick (middle) and Kathlyne Jones (3) hold back emotions after losing to Centura in a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura fans and head coach Laethion Brown (right) react after a three-point basket against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christensen (left) and Paige Crawford (24) react with Kyra Wooden (1) after an offensive foul was called against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kailey Coghlan (from left, 0), Sydney Davis (14), Taya Christensen (12) and Kyra Wooden (1) react after a score against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) shoots a three-pointer Centura during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (15) holds back tears after losing to Centura in a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Melaya McGregor (left) tries to take the ball away from Centura's Kailey Coghlan (right) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (15) reacts after a foul is called against Centura's Kyra Wooden (right) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Cedar Catholic head coach Craig Wortmann reacts after a no-call by a referee against Centura during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly makes the game-winning shot against Bridgeport in overtime of a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adams Central students celebrate the overtime win against Bridgeport in a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl (left) competes for a rebound with Adams Central's Lauryn Scott during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Lauryn Scott (41) and Rachel Goodon (45) attempt to defend Bridgeport's Ella Schluterbusch during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (right) and Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (left) compete for the ball during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (left) defends against Bridgeport's Grace Dean during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly (left), who scored the game-winning shot against Bridgeport in overtime, embraces teammate Rachel Goodon after a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Rachel Goodon (center left) embraces Kylie Lancaster after defeating Bridgeport in overtime in a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (11) celebrates the overtime win next to Bridgeport's Brooklyn Mohrman during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly celebrates her three-point shot against Bridgeport during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) goes for a shot next to Adams Central's Gracie Weichman during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (23) makes a shot over Adams Central's Rachel Goodon during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Adams Central's Kylie Lancaster (left) battles Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Centura head coach Laethion Brown (right) reacts to a no-call by a referee against Cedar Catholic during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Centura's Kyra Wooden (1) moves the ball out of the grasp of Cedar Catholic's Kathlyne Jones (3) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Centura's Taya Christiensen (12) dribbles into contact by Cedar Catholic's Makenna Noecker (left) during a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup talks to his players during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) makes a shot over Malcolm's Camry Sehi during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm players celebrate during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Lauren Sterup (30) embraces Kathryn Gaughen during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against Malcolm on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Madison Bishop (left) looks to shoot next to Malcolm's Madison Schultz during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm head coach Andy Klepper shouts from the sidelines during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game against North Bend Central on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (left) makes a shot over Malcolm's Emma Brown during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (left) and Abigail Zegar (right) compete for a rebound with North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel (center left) and Lauren Sterup during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
North Bend Central players celebrate a score against Malcolm during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Diamond Sedlak (from left), North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel, Cassandra Burbach and Malcolm's Abigail Zegar compete for a rebound during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Malcolm's Emma Brown (25) attempts a shot as she is defended by North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!