Bri Robinson scored four points on Wednesday night in Lincoln High's first-round win.

Friday night was a totally different story for the senior guard.

Robinson's defense and game-high 17 points led her squad to Lincoln High's first state championship game since 1991 with a 52-38 win over Millard North.

Robinson was challenged by head coach Dominique Kelley and assistant Autumn Zenon to get going early and make a strong impact in the biggest game of her career.

"(Zenon) told me right off the bat we got to get me going quick so I don't get into the slump," Robinson said. "Once I had that first charge, I knew it was going to be my night."

The first of three drawn charges came in the first quarter. Then came her first bucket.

Her biggest shot of the night came at the end of the second quarter, a three-pointer from the left corner to give the Links an 11-point lead.

Robinson came up with the response to a 6-0 Millard North spurt. It was that bucket when the tide shifted.

"I have never seen a kid spend so much time in the gym," Kelley said. "I challenged her like this is what she had been working for the past four years. Like, you got to show up, it's now or never. She's very competitive and she was extremely responsive today."

Right after Robinson's floater, Lincoln High reeled off a 15-2 run between the third and fourth quarters. It was capped off by a three-ball from Nya Jock — her fourth of the night — just in front of the Links' bench.

A strong Lincoln High crowd roared.

"That kid deserved it. She's been working extremely hard, battling through knee stuff over the last few weeks," Kelley said. "You are not going to find a kid more tough than she is. To see the ball go through the nets for her consistently tonight was really, really cool."

It was not just those two making plays though for Lincoln High.

The Links' six seniors in the rotation plus sophomore Aniyah Hicks-Robinson all stepped up in huge moments. Dyvine Harris controlled the game at the point guard position and Jailynn Brill's presence in the middle was huge again.

"That is what we want to be," Kelley said of the full team's performance. "We want to get a good effort from several kids. it just makes you a little bit more challenging."

Getting past the semifinals was another item checked off the agenda for Lincoln High. It feels even sweeter after the Links were eliminated on the same stage a season ago.

But it's all about the big picture and preparing for the final against No. 1 Millard South Saturday.

Kelley said they would hit the cold tubs tonight and the staff should get working on Hudl. But above all, her team just needs to come out.

"It's not going to come down to who is executing or guarding each others' sets better," she said. "It's just going to be a lot of toughness and who wants it a little bit more at this point."

