Mya Babbitt was cold for most of Saturday night from behind-the-arc for Millard South after a tournament record eight three-pointers Friday.

She came up clutch with two clutch deep threes to help lift Millard South to a 72-60 win over Lincoln High in the state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It's the Patriots' first title since 1996.

Babbitt finished with 29 points. Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon each scored 20 for Millard South too.

The Links jumped out in front early with a 10-2 run in the first quarter. Then the Patriots won the second quarter 28-13 and never lost control, leading by as many as 10 in the final quarter.

Lincoln High cut the lead to five with for minutes to go before the first Babbit three. Then a quick missed bucket led to a fast break bucket for Olsen sealed the game.

Bri Robinson led Lincoln High with 20 points. Kiana Wiley and Jailynn Brill each added 12.

