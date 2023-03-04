Millard South and Lincoln High were destined for a classic.

After the Class A No. 1-rated Patriots' double-digit lead dwindled down to five points with five minutes left, the photo finish looked imminent.

Pinnacle Bank Arena was rocking all night but was caught in an uproar after the No. 2 Links' star Bri Robinson wiggled her way to a layup with 5:09 to go.

But it was the Millard South trio — Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon — that had the final answer.

Babbitt drilled a deep three-pointer eight seconds after the Robinson bucket to silence a Lincoln High comeback and boost the Patriots to a 72-60 win Saturday, clinching the school's first title since 1996.

Babbitt, the Kent State signee, started 1-for-7 on threes after knocking down a tournament-record eight from behind the arc in the semifinals Friday.

She knew her moment would come. It did, and then two more followed. She finished with a game-high 30 points.

"My teammates just keep telling me to shoot the ball," Babbitt said. "They always have my back. I knew they weren't going in at first, but I knew we needed them and I just got my feet and shot them."

It was a physical face-off. There were 39 fouls whistled in the game between the two teams.

When it came to crunch time, the Patriot trio that had accomplished so much knew it was their moment to seize and add that elusive state title.

Olsen and Lemon each finished with 20 points too. Along with Babbitt, the Big Three combined for 70 of Millard South's 72 points.

"They have girls that can make big plays and so do we," Lemon said. "We knew it was going to be back and forth the whole game. We just knew that we couldn't give up and had to stay the course and we did just that."

Millard South was finding every answer to Lincoln High's punches all second half. Then it started throwing some of its own.

"I thought we were able to penetrate and get to the rim," Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said. "Some of those shots we just didn't convert that we normally do."

It was led mostly by a solid defensive effort, holding a potent Links offense to 42% from the field and 23% from deep. The Links also committed 13 turnovers.

"Well we try to do it every day in practice just guarding each other," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. "They are going to make some shots that are unguardable. We just tried to do the best we could to stay in front of them and contest them and rebound as a team."

The state championship means everything for Meyers and all the Patriot players.

Millard South was tabbed as one of the favorites to win it in each of the past three seasons but could never get to the finals.

They certainly made the most of the opportunity Saturday. The moment has not quite set in for some of them, including Meyers. "That'll happen soon, he figures.

The consensus feeling amongst the group was that winning a state title is surreal after everything that the group went through.

"It does not feel real right now, I'm so proud of this team," Babbitt said. "We are excited to celebrate and let it all sink in. I'm just grateful to be a part of this team that is coached by Meyers."

It was the last time the three Patriot stars and Meyers have together as a team after racking up over 100 wins together.

A chance for the group to just enjoy the moment and everything the last four years have been.

"I knew this was going to be the last time we ever got to step on the court together and we just wanted to make it count," Lemon said. "We played well and shared the ball offensively and on the defensive end we got a lot of stops. It wasn't easy, but we got the job done."

