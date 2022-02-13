Clark Grell: Young Milford team has a bright future, but these Eagles are ready to take flight now

The calendar was getting ready to turn to February and the Milford girls basketball team, coming off four losses in five games, had a team meeting.

Ahead of them was the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament where the Eagles were seeded fourth. They also needed to pick up some steam if they wanted to make noise in the postseason.

Milford just needed a reset, first-year coach Bryce Roth said.

"That meeting helped us," he said.

What followed was four straight wins, including three to win the SNC Tournament, and now the Eagles are brimming with confidence heading into subdistrict play, which begins Monday across the state. Milford (15-7) will play No. 10 Malcolm (18-5) on Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran.

Take a closer look at the Eagles' roster and you'll see one of the younger teams in Class C-1. Senior Sydney Stelling suffered a knee injury in the offseason, meaning Milford has no seniors on the floor this season.

Two freshmen, Ayla Roth and Izzy Yeackley, were inserted into the starting lineup. Kaitlin Kontor, Tanya Miller and Taylor Roth lead a talented junior class.

So, yeah, the future looks very bright for the Eagles, who had to replace four starters to begin the season.

Milford, however, prefers to play in the moment, and the Eagles are not thinking about what could be in 2022-23.

"We've been pretty consistent with our girls to not look that way," Coach Roth said. "Focus on the opportunities that we have in front of us, because nothing is guaranteed for you, tomorrow, the next day.

"You have to make the most of the opportunities we have right now and I think our girls have bought into that."

On the court, Ayla Roth, Miller and Kontor are the leading scorers.

Off the court, the Eagles are getting a boost from their senior leader.

Even when Stelling suffered her injury, she continued to attend practices, every summer-league game and every camp, Coach Roth said. When the Eagles had senior night against Wilber-Clatonia, Stelling, who was cleared by a doctor to do this, suited up and briefly entered near the end of the game.

"She's a great leader," Coach Roth said. "She does everything. Even when the girls are competing, she's off running (to the side). She does a great job on the bench."

Stelling will be on the bench when the Eagles play Malcolm — Milford won the regular-season meeting by eight at home — on Tuesday. Milford will try to navigate a difficult bracket, which includes No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran and a tough Lincoln Christian squad. Malcolm, a team very motivated to make up for last year's district finals loss to Winnebago, is playing its best basketball, too.

The Eagles have seen tough before. They learned a lot in December losses to Lincoln Lutheran and then-No. 1 North Bend Central.

Coach Roth says youth has never been made an excuse with his bunch. But it did take some time for the Eagles to mold into a team built to make a run.

"I feel like we have gotten better and that's something we preach every week, every game, every possession, really," the coach said.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

