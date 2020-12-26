Clark Grell: Weather permitting, the HAC girls tournament could be a doozy this year

But what makes the HAC stand out this year is roster depth. Many of these teams can trot out seven to 10 different players and not miss a beat.

Pius X showed that during a 66-62 win against Fremont last week. The Thunderbolts were without junior guard Charlee Hagedorn, but freshman Sara Iburg stepped into the starting lineup, and sophomore Lily Hodge came off the bench to hit a three-pointer.

Lincoln Southwest returned almost everybody from last year's team, so the Silver Hawks may very well be the deepest team in Class A. Ten different Silver Hawks scored in the team's most recent win.

Dominique Kelley said her Lincoln High team has seven players capable of starting, and though Lincoln East had to replace about half of its team from last year, the Spartans have a lot of athletes capable of running Dennis Prichard's up-tempo, pressing style of play.

Meanwhile, North Star and Kearney have the potential to make big leaps this year.

The Navigators return everybody from last year's team that finished 9-16 but was slowed by injuries and illness. Senior guard Abby Krieser, who hit a game-winning shot against Lincoln High, is off to a torrid start.