Clark Grell: Weather permitting, the HAC girls tournament could be a doozy this year

Have you heard? There's some buzz about a storm system set to sweep across the Great Plains in the coming days.
Here's hoping the system loses some post-Christmas punch before it reaches Nebraska on Tuesday and Wednesday.
That's because the Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament, scheduled to begin Monday, has the potential to pack its own punch.
There are six rated teams in the field — No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, No. 2 Fremont, No. 3 Lincoln Southwest, No. 6 Lincoln High, No. 7 Lincoln East and No. 9 Kearney. Add ratings contender Lincoln North Star, which knocked off Lincoln High on Tuesday, and this has the makings of a pretty darn good basketball showcase.
The HAC had a big presence last season, sending four teams to the state tournament, including three — Pius X, Lincoln East and Fremont — to the Class A semifinals.
It has carried over into 2020-21.
The conference has stars. Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski is a Nebraska recruit and a double-double machine, and teammate Jillian Aschoff is one of the top point guards in the state. Fremont junior Taylor McCabe, an Iowa recruit, is a treat to watch shoot the ball and will go down as one of the state's greatest three-point shooters when it's all said and done.
But what makes the HAC stand out this year is roster depth. Many of these teams can trot out seven to 10 different players and not miss a beat.
Pius X showed that during a 66-62 win against Fremont last week. The Thunderbolts were without junior guard Charlee Hagedorn, but freshman Sara Iburg stepped into the starting lineup, and sophomore Lily Hodge came off the bench to hit a three-pointer.
Lincoln Southwest returned almost everybody from last year's team, so the Silver Hawks may very well be the deepest team in Class A. Ten different Silver Hawks scored in the team's most recent win.
Dominique Kelley said her Lincoln High team has seven players capable of starting, and though Lincoln East had to replace about half of its team from last year, the Spartans have a lot of athletes capable of running Dennis Prichard's up-tempo, pressing style of play.
Meanwhile, North Star and Kearney have the potential to make big leaps this year.
The Navigators return everybody from last year's team that finished 9-16 but was slowed by injuries and illness. Senior guard Abby Krieser, who hit a game-winning shot against Lincoln High, is off to a torrid start.
Kearney returns six of its top seven players from last year, including three-year starters Lily Novacek and Aspen Rusher.
So, yeah, the HAC will be a grind this season.
Hopefully, we get to see it play out this week in gyms across the conference.
Fun one in West Point
The most intriguing girls tournament will take place at West Point-Beemer High School. C-1 No. 8 West Point Beemer, C-2 No. 1 Crofton, D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis and D-2 No. 5 and defending state champ Wynot will be there.
There's a lot to like: St. Francis has standout point guard Allison Weidner, a Nebraska recruit who recently dropped 43 points in a game. West Point-Beemer also has a standout point guard in Sydney Swanson.
The coaches: Wynot's Steve Wieseler has won eight D-2 state championships, and Crofton's Aaron Losing recently reached 400 career wins. St. Francis' Bryan Reichmuth has 319 career wins, and West Point-Beemer's Taylor Shepard is one of the state's top up-and-coming coaches after leading the Cadets to back-to-back state appearances.
Schedule changes
Some tournaments are trying to get ahead of the potential storm.
The West Point-Beemer tournament has moved its first-round games up a day to Monday, and the next round will take place on New Year's Eve.
The Malcolm holiday tournament, originally scheduled to start Tuesday, will now begin Monday. The field includes Class C-1 No. 6 Malcolm, C-1 ratings contender Oakland-Craig, C-2 No. 3 Centennial and Wilber-Clatonia.
The Waverly tournament — which includes Class B No. 1 Norris, Lincoln Christian and South Sioux City — also will start Monday instead of Tuesday. The championship and consolation date will be determined next week.
