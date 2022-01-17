Clark Grell: Wahoo girls saw in June the potential to rebound quickly from last year's up-and-down season

Some recent results have revealed that the Wahoo girls basketball team is a contender in Class C-1.

The Warriors, under first-year head coach Sean Forbes, opened the season with wins against two Class B schools in Bennington and Aurora. They took Norris, a top-five team in Class B, to the wire, rallied to beat a very deep and athletic Lincoln Lutheran team and last week topped another rated team from Class B (Blair) by 17 points.

Confidence is building for the Warriors. Truth be told, it's been building since June when the girls got together for some offseason scrimmages.

The returning players had experience and they were motivated to brush away last year's 13-10 finish (The Warriors were a combined 65-14 in the previous three seasons). There also was the addition of a couple of transfers, including Sammy Leu from Lincoln North Star.

"They saw the potential," Forbes said of those summer workouts. "When they have hope, they tend to work a lot harder and this group, once they saw the potential was there, they really buckled down and were willing to do what it takes to be successful.

"They did have a goal that they wanted to be state champions this year and they wanted to be successful."