Clark Grell: Wahoo girls saw in June the potential to rebound quickly from last year's up-and-down season

Some recent results have revealed that the Wahoo girls basketball team is a contender in Class C-1.
The Warriors, under first-year head coach Sean Forbes, opened the season with wins against two Class B schools in Bennington and Aurora. They took Norris, a top-five team in Class B, to the wire, rallied to beat a very deep and athletic Lincoln Lutheran team and last week topped another rated team from Class B (Blair) by 17 points.
Confidence is building for the Warriors. Truth be told, it's been building since June when the girls got together for some offseason scrimmages.
The returning players had experience and they were motivated to brush away last year's 13-10 finish (The Warriors were a combined 65-14 in the previous three seasons). There also was the addition of a couple of transfers, including Sammy Leu from Lincoln North Star.
"They saw the potential," Forbes said of those summer workouts. "When they have hope, they tend to work a lot harder and this group, once they saw the potential was there, they really buckled down and were willing to do what it takes to be successful.
"They did have a goal that they wanted to be state champions this year and they wanted to be successful."
Thirteen games in and the Warriors are 11-2 and ranked No. 2 in Class C-1. The only losses are to Norris and Class B defending state champion Elkhorn North.
Wahoo's start is impressive considering it has played more Class B schools than Class C-1 schools, and the schedule doesn't get any easier. The Warriors will see Class B No. 8 Waverly on Thursday. Elkhorn (No. 9 in B), Beatrice (No. 10 in B) and Malcolm also are on the back end of the slate.
Playing a hard schedule is by design. The Warriors do it because they want to be prepared for a postseason run, and there's no such thing as coasting through a district or state tourney.
There's still a lot of work to be done, but things are looking up for a Wahoo team that wasn't happy with last year's record, Forbes said.
Offensively, Leu is leading the way. She's averaging 14 points per game and junior Autumn Iversen is averaging 9.1 points. They are also the Warriors' top three-point threats. Seniors Karley Golladay, Taylor Luben and Kylee Kenning have been rocks for the team, Forbes said.
But Wahoo's quick rebound from last year can be traced to defense and their defensive-minded head coach, who knows a thing or two about winning traditions. Forbes is a 1994 Wahoo graduate and played on state championship teams during Wahoo's glory years.
Taking advantage of their athleticism, quickness and length, the Warriors use the entire court to hound teams defensively. They held Norris to its lowest scoring output (42 points), and eight opponents have failed to reach 35 points against the Warriors.
"The girls have bought into that and really worked hard to do what we're trying to get done defensively," said Forbes, who was an assistant for the Warriors last year before taking over the program, and coached the Logan View boys for six years prior to that.
Defense has Wahoo in the Class C-1 title conversation, and it's a conversation that has gotten a lot more interesting over the past two weeks. There is no clear front-runner or front-runners and it may very well be the most wide-open class of the six.
Wahoo hopes cutting its teeth on a rugged schedule leads to a ticket to Pinnacle Bank Arena in March.
"The girls know that we got to show up and play hard, and that's what makes everybody in our town happy with what's being done, how hard the girls are playing night in and night out," Forbes said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.