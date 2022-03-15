Clark Grell: This year's state tourney format had its perks, but it's very likely a one-and-done

A high school basketball coach watching a lot of college hoops during the first part of March is typically a sign that his or her team's season finished in February and not in the state tournament.

But in the case of Greg Berndt, who has led the Hastings St. Cecilia girls to state in each of his six seasons as coach, he got a healthy serving of both.

"I watched as much college basketball (Friday) as I have the entire year in the hotel room," Berndt said of the Hawkettes' off day between games. "There's just nothing to do. Personally, I like to get it going and go play."

There was no adrenaline rush of three games in three days for teams this year. Because the boys and girls tournaments were meshed together into one week, teams that reached the finals had one day off between games.

Coaches liked it because it gave them an extra day of prep, and it gave players a chance to rest up, especially for teams that didn't have great depth.

"On the flip side of things, I felt like it's hard for me to sit still and wait around," said Berndt, who led the Hawkettes to a third Class C-2 state title in four years.

Luke Santo, who led Falls City Sacred Heart to a state title in Class D-2, took a liking to this year's format, which gave his team an extra day to prepare for Humphrey St. Francis and its large scouting report.

"Thursday, Friday, Saturday is just a whirlwind," he said. "It's just a blur, but it was much more calm this weekend."

This year's tournament allowed teams like Falls City Sacred Heart to bus back and forth from Falls City, while teams like Bridgeport and North Platte St. Pat's had long hotel stays.

The format also allowed for more buildup to the games. We got an extra day to talk about and digest Millard North-Bellevue West III on the boys side or the Elkhorn North-Omaha Skutt girls showdown.

Jon Dolliver, who oversees basketball for the NSAA, said there were positives, especially with the off days, but the format also created some logistical challenges for schools that had their boys and girls teams at state.

The NSAA will soon send surveys to the participating schools for feedback on this year's tournament.

The NSAA will look at all options, but signs point to the tournament returning to a two-week format next year when Pinnacle Bank Arena will be available for the first two weekends of March (It wasn't this year because of Big Ten wrestling). The question will become, will it be a three- or four-day tournament?

A four-day tournament would allow for all semifinal games to be played at PBA, which gives teams more opportunities to play in the city's premier venue. It also shines a bigger spotlight on the lower classes, which can get lost a bit in a three-day event.

Elkhorn North girls coach Ann Prince made a good observation: By having the girls play a week later, now more athletes are having to turn around quicker for spring sports. The first official contests for spring begin Thursday.

"I'd like for them, if they stayed with this format, to move it up a week because we're cutting into spring sports a lot," Prince said. "I want kids to be able to do track and soccer and whatnot, and we're really pushing into it.

"Some of these kids need a little break on their bodies."

State tourney attendance

If attendance drives format discussions, then yes, expect the one-week tournament to be a one-and-done.

This year's total attendance at the state tournament was 121,821. That's a strong number for a one-week event, and there were some great turnouts, especially for the Class A girls and boys championship games and the Class A boys semifinals on Thursday night.

The 2018 boys and girls tournaments — each having their own week — combined for 147,229 fans (the boys had 95,088), and the 2019 tournaments combined for 143,557.

The 2020 girls tournament had 58,375 fans, the highest ever for a girls event. A week later, of course, COVID-19 led to a family members-only tournament for the boys.

Some shoutouts

Let's wrap up the girls basketball season with some salutes.

* Taylor McCabe, Fremont: You could see it in her face, she wasn't going to let her team lose. The Tigers beat Lincoln Southwest 37-32 for their first Class A state title, and McCabe will go down as one of the greats. Her 2,313 career points rank third all-time in the state. She's No. 1 in career threes with a whopping 389. Her defense is incredible, too. Now she gets to go shoot threes with Caitlin Clark at Iowa.

* Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia: Like McCabe, she just looked incredibly focused, and what's more, she wants the ball in her hands in the big moments. Kissinger, a Nebraska-Kearney recruit, seems to rise up in those situations, and she helped lead the Hawkettes to a third C-2 title in four years.

* Jeff Thober and Shelton: Shelton was 0-21 three years ago. The Bulldogs finished 27-2 and as state runners-up in Class D-1 on Saturday. That's got to be one of the more impressive three-year turnarounds in this state. Props to Coach Thober.

* Kelly Flynn, Fremont: That's 12 girls state championships for the legendary coach. His first 11 came at South Sioux City.

* North Bend Central: Three straight Class C-1 state titles now, and how about the toughness and grit shown by the Tigers, who had to piece together fourth-quarter, state final rallies this year and last year?

* The NSAA: I've been to other state events outside of Nebraska and they could learn a thing or two from Nebraska. Even with the challenges of squeezing the boys and girls into one week, much like Evan Shepard's buzzer-beater in the C-1 boys final, the NSAA nailed it again.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

