Clark Grell: Recent state tourney success another sign that girls basketball in Lincoln is thriving

Only one team from Lincoln finished its basketball season with a win this year.

That was Lincoln Pius X, which captured the Class A girls state championship over the weekend at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

But Saturday served as a celebration for Capital City hoops. Pius X and Lincoln East were in the Class A final, and Lincoln Christian was in the Class C-1 finale.

It was an extension of recent success for girls basketball in the city, and a nice pick-me-up during a year where no city teams made the Class A boys tournament.

Lincoln Christian has reached the state semifinals in each of the past six seasons.

Class A has had a strong Lincoln flavor, too. Three Lincoln teams made the state semifinals in 2017 (Pius X, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southwest) and two (Southwest and Lincoln East) made it in 2018. There were three in 2019 (Southwest, East and Pius X) and two (Pius X and East) this year.

There were good Lincoln teams that didn't make state, too. Lincoln Northeast, led by Seton Hall recruit McKenna Minter, nearly beat Pius X in the district final, and Lincoln High, which has three Division I recruits, finished rated 10th in Class A.