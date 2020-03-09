Clark Grell: Recent state tourney success another sign that girls basketball in Lincoln is thriving

Only one team from Lincoln finished its basketball season with a win this year.
That was Lincoln Pius X, which captured the Class A girls state championship over the weekend at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But Saturday served as a celebration for Capital City hoops. Pius X and Lincoln East were in the Class A final, and Lincoln Christian was in the Class C-1 finale.
It was an extension of recent success for girls basketball in the city, and a nice pick-me-up during a year where no city teams made the Class A boys tournament.
Lincoln Christian has reached the state semifinals in each of the past six seasons.
Class A has had a strong Lincoln flavor, too. Three Lincoln teams made the state semifinals in 2017 (Pius X, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southwest) and two (Southwest and Lincoln East) made it in 2018. There were three in 2019 (Southwest, East and Pius X) and two (Pius X and East) this year.
There were good Lincoln teams that didn't make state, too. Lincoln Northeast, led by Seton Hall recruit McKenna Minter, nearly beat Pius X in the district final, and Lincoln High, which has three Division I recruits, finished rated 10th in Class A.
"There's probably four or five schools in Lincoln at least that are in the top 10 to 12 teams in Class A and in the state, and with Christian as well," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said Saturday. "But even in the area, you throw in Crete, Beatrice and other schools around here, Lincoln is doing a really good job of developing basketball players."
So what's the secret?
For starters, there are a lot of girls committed to basketball outside the high school season.
There are strong club teams — Nebraska Lasers and Cornhusker Shooting Stars — based in Lincoln, and some players will go outside the city for development. Minter played for All Nebraska Attack, as did former Lincoln Southwest standout Hannah Kelle. Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods played for Team Factory out of Omaha last year.
Secondly, the multi-sport mentality, with girls especially, in the city is the strongest I've seen in recent memory. Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest had two of the more athletic basketball rosters in Class A this year.
Southwest's Kate Dilsaver is a state champion sprinter in track and Skylar Pieper is a standout in softball. East's Haley Peterson is a Nebraska soccer recruit. Pius X has several volleyball players on its team, including UNK volleyball recruit Lauren Taubenheim. That's just the start of a long list.
A big part of Lincoln Christian's success was fueled by volleyball players. Barrett Power is going to at Colorado State, and Alexis Johnson was all about volleyball until giving hoops a try as a sophomore.
There are some great coaches, and assistant coaches, in the city, too. Nick Orduna (Christian), Dennis Prichard (East), Jeff Rump (Southwest) and Ryan Psota (Pius X) have led Lincoln teams to state titles. Those also are some of the more consistent programs in the state.
Dominique Kelley-Johnson (Lincoln High) and Charity Iromuanya (Northeast) have had early success at their respective schools, and both have big visions for girls basketball in Lincoln. Ellen Jorgensen and her staff have brought new life to the Lincoln North Star program.
And though it's not a city school, Fremont plays these teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference. The Tigers are led by Kelly Flynn, who knows a lot about winning state gold.
"Every night's a grind because you know you're going to be scouted unbelievably," Psota said. "But I think we've got good youth programs, and I think we've got people in those programs that are trying to get multi-sport kids and not trying to develop the one-sport player, and that's great for kids these days, especially for basketball in a volleyball-heavy state."
Lincoln looks to keep up the momentum going in girls hoops, and there are several players ready to carry that torch.
Pius X and Southwest each have a lot of players coming back. North Star returns everyone.
You have point guards like Brianna Richardson (Lincoln High) and Dyvine Harris (North Star) who started as freshmen. Aniya Harris, another freshman guard, saw valuable minutes at Southwest this season.
East lost some special players from the the 2017-18 team and appeared ready for a rebuild, but Prichard's group made a surprising run to the state semifinals last year. The Spartans now must replace eight seniors, but as we learned last year, don't count out East.
