Clark Grell: Like she had in 108 games before, future Husker Weidner delivers in her high school swan song

Weidner and Humphrey St. Francis have come close to a state championship before.

The Flyers lost to Sacred Heart in a tight state final in Weidner's freshman season, and in the semifinals in 2019. The Flyers were ranked No. 1 when they reached Championship Saturday last year, but Wynot halted those title hopes for another season.

That only heightened Weidner's determination, and that was evident in the fourth quarter Saturday when Sacred Heart took a 45-44 lead with less than 5 minutes remaining.

Weidner responded by penetrating inside the lane for two points and was fouled. She completed the three-point play.

On the Flyers' next possession, Weidner fired a long pass in a tight window to junior Kaylee Stricklin, who scored.

And then the future Husker put the game to bed when she scooped up a loose ball and scored with 1:01 remaining to give the Flyers a 54-45 lead.

"When things were a little haywire, you could always count on Allison for a big play," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "But even more than that, in the huddles … our guards are just sophomores, and Allison took them under her wing and then brought them along."