Clark Grell: Girls HAC tourney has served as a springboard before. What teams are ready to make the leap?

Welcome to Episode 11 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Hopefully your Christmas was filled with cheer, good food, sweet treats and presents.
Christmas was Saturday, of course, but for some, a couple of nice presents await Thursday at Lincoln Southeast, the site of this year's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship games.
The girls HAC tournament, which starts Monday, will be very rewarding for at least one team. It's not an easy event to win. The winner by Thursday evening will have some hardware and at least a couple of signature wins, and in many seasons, the HAC tournament has served as a springboard.
Lincoln Southwest, which reached the final three years ago before there was no final because of weather, reached the Class A state championship game that same season.
Lincoln Pius X has won the past two HAC tournaments, and paired each with a state championship. And while Millard South and Omaha Central are Nos. 1 and 2 in Class A at the moment, the chances are good that one or two more state title favorites come out of the HAC.
This year's conference tournament should tell us a lot.
The top seed is Lincoln Southwest, which is ranked No. 4 in Class A. The Silver Hawks had to replace three starters from last year's state-qualifying team, and two contributors began the season sidelined by injuries. But balance and defense have Southwest off to a 6-0 start.
Lincoln High is 6-0, too. The No. 7 Links, led by one of the top guard units in the state, have been on the cusp of big things for a few seasons now. Imagine what a HAC tournament title can do for the Links' program.
Pius X had some big shoes to fill, but that didn't stop the Thunderbolts from making a big early statement with a season-opening win against Fremont in double overtime. The Bolts are 5-1, and though they don't have a go-to scorer like they had the past two years, they're deep and will only get better.
I think the team this week to watch is No. 6 Fremont. The preseason No. 3 Tigers have lost in the HAC tournament final the past two seasons, and weather didn't allow them to play for a title three years ago. Think the Tigers are motivated to get it done this year?
The Tigers (6-1) also may have an advantage in that they played in a three-day tournament already this season. Fremont, led by Super-Stater Taylor McCabe, won three games en route to a title at a tournament in Florida before Christmas.
Who will win a HAC title this year? It's very much up for grabs, so it should be fun to watch it unfold. Or should we say unwrap?
Other holiday tournaments to watch
* Metro: Last year, Millard South and Omaha Central gave us one of the more entertaining games of the season. Could the Patriots and Eagles meet again in the final? Or can Bellevue West or Bellevue East crash the party?
This tournament also is notable because of the shot clock trial run being used for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game, all at Baxter Arena.
* Crofton: The tournament features two defending state champions in Crofton and Humphrey St. Francis, and perennial D-2 power Wynot. Wynot and St. Francis are ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
* Kearney Catholic: The host Stars have vaulted toward the top in Class C-1 after a 5-1 start, and they'll welcome Class B No. 3 York and C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia. The combined record of those three is 20-1.
* North Bend Central: The host Tigers are No. 1 in C-1. Guardian Angels is 9-0 and third in C-2. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is third in D-1. That's pretty darn good, right?
