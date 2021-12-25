Clark Grell: Girls HAC tourney has served as a springboard before. What teams are ready to make the leap?

Lincoln High is 6-0, too. The No. 7 Links, led by one of the top guard units in the state, have been on the cusp of big things for a few seasons now. Imagine what a HAC tournament title can do for the Links' program.

Pius X had some big shoes to fill, but that didn't stop the Thunderbolts from making a big early statement with a season-opening win against Fremont in double overtime. The Bolts are 5-1, and though they don't have a go-to scorer like they had the past two years, they're deep and will only get better.

I think the team this week to watch is No. 6 Fremont. The preseason No. 3 Tigers have lost in the HAC tournament final the past two seasons, and weather didn't allow them to play for a title three years ago. Think the Tigers are motivated to get it done this year?

The Tigers (6-1) also may have an advantage in that they played in a three-day tournament already this season. Fremont, led by Super-Stater Taylor McCabe, won three games en route to a title at a tournament in Florida before Christmas.

Who will win a HAC title this year? It's very much up for grabs, so it should be fun to watch it unfold. Or should we say unwrap?

Other holiday tournaments to watch