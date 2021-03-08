Clark Grell: First and foremost, Elkhorn North's storybook finish highlights memorable girls season

It seemed only fitting, to make up for it, to see the Wolves play in front of maybe the most lively student body at the girls state tournament last week. The Elkhorn North students, dubbed the Wolfpack, showed up in full force to be part of school history.

"It meant so much to our girls and to the school and the community," Coach Prince said. "I think ... first year it's cool, trying to make a name for yourself and it just felt like everybody got behind us and showed support and I think our crowd really got our kids going."

There are 650 students at Elkhorn North, and none of them are seniors. You know what that means for the rest of Class B girls basketball.

The entire Wolves basketball team will be back for an encore run.

Coach Prince and her team don't have to worry about that yet.

First things first — celebrating the first.

Some final observations

* Speaking of spectators, it was great to see crowds at the girls state tournament less than a year after the boys played in a mostly empty Pinnacle Bank Arena at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.