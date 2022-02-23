Clark Grell: Different game plan keeps LPX girls in the mix; why we may see district tourney madness in Class A

Last year, and two years ago for that matter, the trackway to a Class A state championship went through Lincoln Pius X.

In 2021-22, the Thunderbolts didn't lose a game, went wire to wire at No. 1 and were the last team standing at Pinnacle Bank Arena for a second consecutive season.

Opponents didn't need to study the scouting report long to know how Pius X was going to try to win games. Point guard Jillian Aschoff was going to set the tempo and Alexis Markowski was going to dominate inside. There were solid pieces around the Thunderbolt duo, including a defensive stopper in Miriam Miller, but the team made no secret how it was going to attack.

A year later, the Thunderbolts have taken on a new identity.

Sure, the goal hasn't changed — Pius X is seeking a sixth straight Class A state tournament appearance. The game plan, though, has changed for a team that was able to rely a lot on Alexis Markowski, who is now having a big freshman season at Nebraska.

"The thing I really like about this group is it's so balanced and every night somebody different is kind of helping carry and spark our group," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "You can't just focus on one kid, which is different than we've been in the last few years, obviously."

Five Bolts are averaging more than 5.6 points per game. Junior Adison Markowski leads the way at 12.8 points per contest, but other players — Charlee Hagedorn, Sara Iburg, McKenna Lesiak and Madelyn Navrkal to name some — have shown they can pace the scoring charge if needed.

The offensive system is different this year, Psota said. There are fewer set plays and more motion to free up the outside shooters, including Adison Markowski and first-year starting point guard Lily Hodge. Pius X has made 115 threes (it made 99 last year).

A season-opening win against then-No. 3 Fremont opened some eyes, and though the 17-5 Thunderbolts lost key city matchups to Lincoln High and Lincoln East, they positioned themselves to host a district.

"I like where we're at," Psota said. "We put ourselves in a good position to either win a district or get a wild card.

"The thing I like about this group, they know what it takes to get there and they know what the preparation looks like. Now it's a matter of going out and competing."

Pius X, ranked No. 7, will host Papillion-La Vista in the A-6 semifinals Saturday. The winner will get Bellevue West or Omaha Marian on Tuesday.

Class A madness

It's common to see an upset — maybe but rarely a couple — each year in the Class A district finals. The class-wide serpentine seeding does a good job balancing the brackets, making for a little less March, er, February madness.

Madness, however, has a chance to take over this year.

The collection of two seeds in the district field this year is as strong as its been in a long time.

Millard North, for example, is 17-6 and ranked No. 5, but is a two-seed in the Bellevue East pod. Bellevue West is a No. 2 in the Pius X bracket and owns a December victory over the Bolts. Lincoln East, in the Lincoln Southwest bracket, is playing just as well as anyone, and if No. 2-seeded Lincoln Northeast meets top-seed Lincoln High in a district final, all bets are off for that rivalry.

"Some of the twos and even some of the three seeds can compete with about anybody on a given night," Psota said. "I don't think there's a ton of elite teams out there that can just show up and play.

"I think the overall depth in Class A is much better than it has been in years past."

There's only one wild card, though, meaning a lot of good teams will be watching the state tournament from home.

Class A districts (ranked by intrigue)

(A-1 and A-2 play-in games are Thursday; semifinals Saturday; finals Tuesday)

1. A-5—No. 6 Lincoln Southwest, No. 9 Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, Norfolk

If Southwest and East prevail Saturday, it will set up a rematch of a Feb. 11 game won by the Silver Hawks in double overtime. No Class A team has shown vast December-to-February improvement quite like the Spartans.

2A. A-7—No. 10 Bellevue East, Millard North, Columbus, Omaha Northwest

Bellevue East and Millard North played each other once during the regular season, with the Chieftains prevailing 65-53 on Jan. 8. Both teams have improved since then. Five of Bellevue East's six losses are to top-six teams.

2B. A-6—No. 7 Lincoln Pius X, Bellevue West, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista

Pius X and Bellevue West each have some tough first-round matchups. If the Thunderbolts and Thunderbirds prevail, they'll play each other for a second time this season. Bellevue West won the first meeting 53-50 in 2OT in early December.

4. A-3—No. 2 Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast, Omaha Westside, Omaha Burke

The Links (19-2) lost in the opening round of districts last year as a host school, and they are determined to not let that happen again. Westside will certainly test Northeast.

5. A-4—No. 4 Omaha Central, Millard West, Omaha Benson, Elkhorn South

Led by Aaniya Webb and Inia Jones, Omaha Central has the firepower to win it all, but possibly awaiting the Eagles is an up-and-coming Millard West team that has won 12 of 15 games, including five straight (not counting forfeit from Omaha Bryan).

6. A-1—No. 1-rated Millard South, North Platte, Papillion-LV South, Omaha South, Grand Island

At 24-0, the Patriots have been rolling, and they are extremely tough on their home floor (49 straight home wins).

7. A-2—No. 3 Fremont, Kearney, Gretna, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North

Fremont has bounced back well from a home loss to Lincoln High on Feb. 4, winning five straight, including a 44-point win against Lincoln Northeast. Kearney-Gretna is one of the more evened first-round matchups.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

