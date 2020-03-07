Clark Grell: Crete put the full-court press on John Larsen, and the coaching great is glad they did

He was first approached by Dave Egge about the job. A couple of school board members also made their sales pitches.

The one to help clinch the deal was Alex Mach, who was hired two months earlier as the Cardinals’ junior varsity coach.

“(She said Crete) had great kids — they just need a kick in a butt and I thought, well, that’s easy to do,” Larsen said, laughing.

Said Mach, “I just told him that there’s talent here and they just need to be coached up. I knew he would be a great fit for Crete.”

Larsen, who lives in Lincoln, began to make the drive to Crete for practices, summer workouts and games.

With Larsen in place, Crete began to make its rise. Sure, there was an adjustment period during the first month of the 2018-19 season. Larsen said he was still learning names, strengths and weaknesses.

But a talented group of Cardinals, led by Creighton recruit Morgan Maly, started to click, and it reached the state final before losing to Northwest. The loss only motivated them to work harder.

The Cardinals returned their entire rotation from last year, so expectations were very high. They lived up to them, only losing one game before cutting down the nets on Saturday.