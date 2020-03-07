Clark Grell: Crete put the full-court press on John Larsen, and the coaching great is glad they did

John Larsen was done with coaching. Had been for seven years.
In fact, when a Crete resident approached the hall of fame coach about taking over the Cardinal girls program in the summer of 2018, Larsen thought no.
He had no interest in getting back into it.
But the good folks in Crete applied the full-court press.
Larsen is glad they did.
“Thank God Crete was very persistent," Larsen said. "They sent a lot of people out to talk to me, and after I came down to Crete and looked at it, it was too good to pass up.”
On Saturday, he guided Crete to a Class B state championship. The top-ranked Cardinals pulled away for a 53-26 win against Beatrice at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
When the Cardinals pulled their starters late in the game, Larsen gave them hugs. The Cardinals, behind a strong second half, pulled away, which allowed a little time for Larsen to soak it in and reflect before the final buzzer.
“I was really happy for the kids because they really have worked hard and they deserve it,” said Larsen, who has led 10 teams to girls state championships. He guided Lincoln Southeast to nine over a long career.
So, yeah, walking the sidelines in March is nothing new to Larsen. But he entered new territory with the Cardinals program, which needed a head coach two summers ago.
He was first approached by Dave Egge about the job. A couple of school board members also made their sales pitches.
The one to help clinch the deal was Alex Mach, who was hired two months earlier as the Cardinals’ junior varsity coach.
“(She said Crete) had great kids — they just need a kick in a butt and I thought, well, that’s easy to do,” Larsen said, laughing.
Said Mach, “I just told him that there’s talent here and they just need to be coached up. I knew he would be a great fit for Crete.”
Larsen, who lives in Lincoln, began to make the drive to Crete for practices, summer workouts and games.
With Larsen in place, Crete began to make its rise. Sure, there was an adjustment period during the first month of the 2018-19 season. Larsen said he was still learning names, strengths and weaknesses.
But a talented group of Cardinals, led by Creighton recruit Morgan Maly, started to click, and it reached the state final before losing to Northwest. The loss only motivated them to work harder.
The Cardinals returned their entire rotation from last year, so expectations were very high. They lived up to them, only losing one game before cutting down the nets on Saturday.
“He flipped this program around and just gave us a lot of confidence in ourselves,” Maly said of Larsen. “That’s all you can ask for. (He) puts us in great positions and there’s a lot of trust and (we’re) very grateful for him.”
Larsen has joked before that he can find every Class A gym in his sleep, but he needs a map for the Class B schools.
Though Class B was unfamiliar ground for Larsen, the state stage is not. His Cardinals are 5-1 at state, a record that includes a pair of gritty overtime wins against Norris and Northwest this year.
The payoff was a state championship on Saturday.
When Larsen took the job, he made a two-year commitment. After that, “(we’ll) kind of see where things go from there,” he told the Journal Star after accepting the position.
Moments after leading Crete to its first state title since 1981, Larsen said he plans to keep coaching for a while, as long as his health allows him to.
No full-court press needed this time.
“I love it,” said Larsen, who reached career win No. 608 on Saturday. “The community is great, the kids are great.”
Crete vs. Beatrice, 3.7
