Clark Grell: After boosting program numbers, Millard North girls are again another horse in Class A race

It was about a year ago when Chris Paulson was talking about his Millard North girls basketball team.

The Mustangs were beginning to find another gear toward the end of the season, and they were doing it with somewhat of a makeshift roster.

When Paulson arrived before the 2020-21 season, he took over a program that had won a state title just two seasons earlier, but one that was losing a lot of seniors. Only 16 soon-to-be seniors, juniors and sophomores were at the first team meeting and Paulson knew he was going to need more players.

So he started working the hallways at Millard North, encouraging track runners, softball players and volleyball players — any girls with a basketball background — to go out for basketball.

More than a year later, Millard North has the cupboard stocked again — around 45 girls were there for tryouts this year — and the Mustangs are liking their chances of making some noise in Class A. They're coming off their biggest win of the season — 48-34 over then-No. 3 Lincoln Southwest — and are No. 5 in the latest Class A ratings.

The Mustangs (15-5) are seventh in wild-card points, and if that holds up, they'll be hosting district games. They're winning behind a 10-player rotation, length, a stingy 1-3-1 defensive look and an uptick in scoring.

"It's been kind of a cool group that just has their niche," said Paulson, who coached the Archbishop Bergan boys for 15 years. "They all have their role and they really are executing at a pretty high level right now."

Paulson said his team continues to grow, offensively and defensively. Seniors Megan Chambers and Darian Winkelbauer are back from last year's team that reached the state tournament — and played eventual state champion Lincoln Pius X extremely tough. A talented group of freshmen, including starters Sara Harley and Avril Smith, are helping spark the offense, something that was lacking a bit last year.

"When you have younger girls playing with older girls sometimes there's going to be chemistry issues. We have none of that," Paulson said. "Our older girls have welcomed the younger girls with open arms, they know they're good, they can help us win, and they just want to win."

The Mustangs are indeed winning.

They have already surpassed last year's win total of 14, and their resume includes two wins against No. 10 Bellevue West, one against No. 9 Lincoln East and last week's win against Southwest. Millard North also pushed No. 1 Millard South and No. 4 Omaha Central.

They also know how to bounce back.

After getting down 24-12 after the first quarter at Bellevue West, Millard North held the Thunderbirds to six second-half points and won 46-36. They also rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter hole to beat Omaha Benson.

"It's almost like you put that pressure on this group and they rise to the occasion," Paulson said.

Turning Class A on its head

Millard North's upset of Lincoln Southwest on Saturday wasn't the only eyebrow-raising result from last week.

Lincoln High moved up to No. 2 after coming back from down 20 in the third quarter to stun No. 3 Fremont, and Lincoln East was in upset mode, upending No. 8 Lincoln Pius X on Friday and No. 10 Bellevue West on Saturday.

When the regular-season dust settles, I still think the three teams everyone will be looking to take down come March are Millard South, Omaha Central and Fremont, and right now, Millard South (20-0) is the team to beat.

But clearly, Class A is showing more depth this year.

"The difference from last year to this year is the gap from the top four or five last year was significant," Paulson said. "This year there's not really a gap. I think the top eight teams can beat a top team at any point."

It should make for a great finish to the season. If the districts were seeded today, the host teams would be Millard South, Fremont, Lincoln High, Omaha Central, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest and Millard North — in that order.

The two seeds would be Bellevue East (in the Millard North bracket), Bellevue West (Southwest), Lincoln Northeast (Pius X), Lincoln East (Omaha Central), Kearney (Lincoln High), North Platte (Fremont) and Millard West (Millard South).

It would be mildly surprising if we don't see one (or two) two seeds come out as district champions.

"When you put that (state) field together, it's going to be a crazy three-day tournament," Paulson later added. "It really comes down to who is playing the best at this last part of the stretch and that's all you ask for as a coach."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

